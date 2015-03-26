WrestleMania Matches "Hit or Miss"

Normally, WrestleMania is the even everyone is waiting for. It's the season finale of your favorite show, the NBA Finals, World Series, and The Super Bowl all wrapped up in a bow with no commercial interruptions (except when JBL, The King, and Michael Cole promote Diet Mountain between matches). Unlike WrestleMania's past, this year's card looks like it going to be hit or miss.

Fatal Four WayTag Team Title Match: Tyson Kidd and Cesaro vs. Los Matadores vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

The tag team division is a gigantic mess and has been for years. The Usos are a great team and have had a ton of great matches and have stolen the show at more than a few Pay Per Views. This match has the potential to be amazing considering the competitors. Someone will have to follow this and if they don't perform, get ready for the sound of a thousand fans not clapping.



Hit or Miss: Hit

Everyone in this match is extremely talented. There will be a lot of high flying from someone on every team and watching Cesaro and Big-E go muscle for muscle at some point will be cool.

Andre the Giant Battle Royal:

This... Is... Pointless. More than half of the competitors in this battle royal should have their own matches. Why isn't this slot used for the money in the bank match? That was one of the best parts of Mania for years and was a staple at Mania once upon a time. It was always great wondering if this was the year someone would cash it in the night they won. Yes, Money in the Bank has it's on PPV, but it's a pointless pay per view that can easily be called something else. Damian Sandow or maybe Zack Ryder SHOULD win this if for nothing else just because the fans love them and especially since no matter who wins it won't affect their career one way or another.

Hit or Miss: Miss

These things start in a giant mess and when it's all cleared up, no one will care the next day. That said, it should be funny.

Intercontinental Title Match Ladder Match: Bad News Barrett (Champ) vs. R-Truth (That's...WHAT'S UP) vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Stardust:

Easily the best match of the night. Each person in this match has the talent to be competing for the World Title. They may not have the backing of the WWE higher ups, but they all have the talent. This match is going to bring the house down. Dean Ambrose is going to do something creative and stupid. Bad News will power bomb the poop out of someone, Luke Harper will take the mother of all bumps and it'll sound amazing, R-Truth and Cody will defy gravity, and the crowd will chant "HOLY POOP (well, not poop) the entire match.



Hit or Miss: Hit



And it's a HOOOOOOOME RUN!!!! No way this match is a dud. If everyone tied one hand around their back, this would still be amazing.

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton:

A good old fashion one on one match at WrestleMania and this will be not be just some match. Orton owes Rollins months worth the butt whooping’s and it's going to be great. It's doubtful that Orton won't take a beating the entire match and then come out victorious, but Rollins is certified 100% Grade A heel and Orton can sell to anyone. This match is going to be a millions times better than everyone expects it to be.



Hit or Miss: Hit



These two guys can flat out wrestle and perform. The story they will tell in this match has the potential to be a classic.

AJ Lee and Paige vs. the Bella Twins:

Why do we care about the Bella Twin? Oh yeah, we don't. They can't wrestle, they can't sell, but, for some reason, one of them is the Divas Champion. And why isn't the title being defended? Oh yeah, because the divas with talent are valets and the Bellas would be exposed even more in a one on one match at Mania. This is beyond stupid for way more reasons than what's being said here. If the Bella's had to be involved, then why not make it a fatal four way or add two more divas and make it a six pack challenge. Why? Who knows. Either which way, this will be the match that everyone uses as a bathroom break.



Hit or Miss: Miss

Swing wild on strike two. This should have been for the title.

Rusev vs. John Cena:

Rusev has been Cena bait for months. Cena has to defend his country and beat the evil Russian at Mania and keep his pride and brand in tact. At the end of the day, this match will be okay and nothing special.

Hit or Miss: ??



This could be really good or really bad. By really bad, it could be a just ok match and just ok isn't good enough at Mania. If Cena happens to lose to Rusev again, look for the guy in the front row with his mouth wide open again.

Bray Wyatt vs. The Undertaker:

Bray Wyatt takes a ton of punishment, does his creepy spider thing, mounts some punches, Taker sits up, Tombstone Piledriver. The End. Bray has been boring and using Taker in this match is the WWE's way of trying to make him interesting again. Good luck with that.

Hit or Miss: Miss

Bray hasn't been exciting in years and his promos are almost as bad as the Warriors in the 80's. Taker will have to carry this match.

Sting vs. Triple H:

Just like Rock vs. Hogan, this will be more about the atmosphere and who's in the match more than the match itself. Triple H will spend a lot of time carrying Sting in this match. Sting hasn't wrestled in months and not on a stage this big in years. This probably won't be a good match, but it will be extremely entertaining.



Hit or Miss: Hit



Who cares if this match stinks??!?!?!?! It's Triple H - Sting.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar:

This will probably be the worst Championship match in WrestleMania history. Roman isn't ready to be in the main in a one on one match. Because of that, don't be shocked if this match goes 4 minutes and Roman wins or Rollins gets himself involved in the match trying to cash in his brief case after he loses to Orton.

Hit or Miss: MISS



This was a mistake from the beginning. Here's hoping we are all wrong and Roman is ready.