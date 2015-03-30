WrestleMania 31 Recap

Fans of World Wrestling Entertainment were worried about this particular WrestleMania (This writer included). People booed because they didn't think Roman Reigns was ready for the big time. There wasn't much of a build up for the intercontinental title match, and shouldn't there be more matches for a four hour show? That said, WrestleMania was a grand slam from beginning to end.

Fatal Four Way Tag Team Title Match: Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (champions) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Los Matadores

And this wasn't the most amazing move in this move image source "wwe.com" This match was exactly what you would expect from these eight competitors. We got a fast paced, high flying, adrenalin filled amazing tag team match. rarely can you say a match was flawless, but this one was completely flawless. One major surprise was watching Natalia, Naomi, and even El Torito get involved and they were completely entertaining. In the end, it was Cesaro getting the pinall on Big-E after one of the Uso's delivered a frog splash and Cesaro pushed him off Bi-E and stole the victory.

Winners: Cesaro and Tyson Kidd retain the tag team titles via pinfall

Andre the Giant Battle Royal:

The match starts off with all the competitors in the ring and Curtis Axel telling everyone in the ring to hold on while he pulled a Hulk Hogan and ripped his "Axel Mania" shirt off. The competitors in the ring then proceeded to crowd surf him right of the ring and then the match begins as it normally does.

As to be expected, all of the big men (Kane, Ryback, Big Show, Mark Henry, etc) had their dominant moments tossing people out of the ring left and right. Big Show showed some agility hanging on to the ropes after almost being eliminated. The audience all cheered in amazement to see someone that big do something so agile. In the end, it was Miz, Mizdow, and Big Show. Miz tried to force Mizdow to attack the Big SHow on his own and Mizdow refused. Miz got in Mizdow's face saying that he created him and how the fans wouldn't care about him without him. Mizdow had heard enough and Mizdow eliminated the Miz leaving Mizdow and the Big Show as the last two remaining competitors.

The Big Show put his arms up and dared Mizdow to lift him, but Mizdow took this opportunity to attack Show. It wasn't enough to take down the giant and Big Show eventually tossed out Mizdow after Mizdow tried to use the Benoit method to eliminate him.

Winner: Big Show

Intercontinental Title Ladder Match: Wade Barrett (Champion), Daniel Bryan, Star Dust, Luke Harper, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, and Dean Ambrose

This match kicked off WrestleMania and kicked it off in a big way. Right from the beginning they went at it in typical ladder match fashion. There were no headlocks or beginning of the match lockups. It stared with punches and kicks and went right to the ladders. We even got to see a running and diving giant Luke Harper (side note, Harper should be world champion one day). While the match was short, it wasn't lacking in highlights. Stardust brought a Bedazzled ladder (that was quickly destroyed by Barrett), Ambrose was power bombed off a ladder in the ring to a ladder outside the ring. The match ended with Ziggler and Byran (possibly the two most over stars in the WWE) on the ladder head-butting each other back and forth. Eventually Dainel Bryan won the battle of the head-butts and became your NEEEEEEW Intercontinental Champion.

Winner: Daniel Bryan (YES! YES! YES!)

After the match, Daniel Bryan was greeted by Ric Flari, Pat Patterson, Rinky Steamboat, and Bret Hart and they all congratulated Bryan on winning the title. After chants of yes, Farooq comes out and says "DAMN". It was a hilarious moment.

Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins:

It was time for Rollins to pay the piper. Orton owed ROllins and whooping and tonight was that night. The match was was great. The two worked amazing together (as to be expected) and they put on a great show for the fans especially when both guys kicked out of the other's finshing move. Rollins looked to deliverone last curb stomp to Orton, but as Seth stepped on Orton's head for the stomp, Orton launched Rollins in the air and gave him by far the best RKO this writer has ever seen. Orton stood over Rollins and talked a little trash before getting the pinfall.

Winner: Randy Orton via pinfall

Sting vs. Triple H:

After months of waiting, the match finally happened. Triple H vs. Sting. Sting seemed to be ready for Hunter and countered everything Triple H could throw at him. Even when Triple H got the upper hand after Sting missed the Stinger Splash outside the ring, Sting would recover quickly and regain momentum. Sting finally got Hunter complete control of the match, when out of nowhere, DX's music hit and Billy Gunn, X-Pac, and Road Dogg made their way to the ring to break up the hold. Sting made short work of them, but eventually Triple H regained control. When all seemed lost for Sting, the NWO music hits and Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash came out to even the odds. The two factions fought outside the ring leaving Sting to finaly hit Triple H with the Scorpion Death Drop. 1...2...AND TRIPLE H KICKED OUT! Sting again regained control only to have Shawn Michaels come out of nowhere and deliver sweet chin music to Sting. So after a few back and forth exchanges with had Sting break Triple H's sledgehammer in half with his bat, Sting goes for one more Stinger Splash and Triple H countered by hitting Sting with the broken sledgehammer and picking up the victory.

At the end of the match, Triple H extended his hand to congratulate Sting on a great match. The two shook hands and the crowd loved it.

Winner: Triple H via pinfall

Aj Lee and Paige vs. The Bella Twins:

The Bella Twins did the smart thing and immediately took AJ out of the match and isolated Paige for 90% of the match. Paige eventually found a way to get AJ in the ring and AJ went on to make Nikki tap out to the Black Widow submission while Paige kept Brie distracted so she couldn't interfere.

This wasn't a bad match, but it definitely should have been for the title.

Winner: Aj Lee and Paige via submission

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H address the crowd

Triple H and Stephanie came out to announce a new attendance record for the arena. it was shocking that they didn't make any heel like comments...and then they did. Stephanie went on to say that it was because of The Authority that they were there and Triple H said that he beat Stin g and because of that, he beat the millions of people who doubted him. After they continued to bash the people, the Rock's music hits and he comes down to defend the people.

The Rock was in the zone. He was his normal funny and entertaining self and the crowd ate it up. Stephanie then talked about how without the McMahon's there would be no Dwayne Johnson. The Rock when on to say it's ironic because without Vince's Johnson, there's be no Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie slapped the Rocka and told him to get out of her ring. Rock left and then walked over to the crowd, and who just happens to be sitting front row? Why none other than the baddest woman on the planet Ronda Rowsey. Ronda joined Rock in the ring and Stephanie agreed that she may be the baddest woman in the octogon, but in the wrestling ring, Stephanie is the baddest. Triple H says he's doen talking and the Rock agrees and starts punching him. Triple H ends up near Ronda Rowsey and she smoothly judo flips him and Triple H rolls out of the ring. Stephanie attempts to slap Ronda (that was dumb) and Ronda grabs that arm and threatens to break it. Great great GREAT moment.

Winner: Everyone watching.

United States Championship Rusev (Champion) vs. John Cena:

This match had boring written all over it and this writer will be the first to admit how wrong he was. This match was intense and surprisingly not slow paced. It may not have been a lucha libre fight, but it wasn't what was to be expected of this match.

Rusev was the dominating force for most of this match hitting Cena with his normal array of powerful suplexes, slams, and kicks. Cena sod every single one of those moves and made Rusev look like a dominant force of nature. Every time it seemed like Cena was only punching and kicking he would throw in another move that wowed the crowd. A personal favorite was Cena's springboard stunner. It was beautifully executed.

In the end, it was ironic that it was Rusev's concern for Lana's well being that cost him the match (Since Rusev said he shouldn't have been concerned when Cena had Rusev locked into the STF and forced Lana to make the match). Cena capitalized when Rusev accidentally knocked Lana off the apron and Rusev looked to see if she was ok. Rusev turned around and gets hit with Cena's Attitude Adjustment. John Cena get the pin fall and is the new United States Champion.

Winner: John Cena via pinfall

The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt:

Bray Wyatt called out the biggest dog in the yard. He probably smelled blood in the water after Brock beat him at the last WrestleMania.

The Undertaker took care of business early and often. The Undertaker gave us all of the classics. Old School, the Choke Slam, and even the tombstone. But, Bray Wyatt just wouldn't stay down. Eventually Bray got the upper hand and pretty much looked like Mankind fighting Undertaker. Towards he end of this match, Bray and Taker are both on the ground. Bray sits up in his spider walk stance and as he creeps towards Taker, the Phenom sits up and look Bray dead in his eyes. Bray slowly gets out of that stance and for the first time ever, Bray looked scared. The match ends after The Undertaker delivers one more Tombstone to Bray.

It's a shame the Undertaker isn't younger. This could have been an amazing feud for the ages.

Winner: The Undertaker via pinfall

WWE Tile Match Brock Lesnar (Champion) vs. Roman Reigns:

The moment we've all been waiting for since The Royal Rumble. The moment we find out if Roman Reigns is ready for the big leagues. What we learned in this match is that Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant men in professional wrestling and Roman Reigns won't back down or give up.

The match begins and Roman goes right after Brock with a fury of left and right hands. Brock responds with suplex number one and it pretty much set the tone for the night. It wasn't the beating that John Cena received at Summer Slam, but it might as well had been. Even when Roman seemed to mount any offense, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Brock would get up and suplex him again. At one point, Brock gave Roman and belly to belly from the outside of the apron into the ring and Brock said "Welcome to "Suplex City", b***h.".

Suplex City current mayor, Brock Lesnar. Image source "fansided.com" The match eventually ends up outside the ring after two F-5's didn't put Roman down. Roman reverses a Brock moves and pushes Brock into the ring post opening up Brock's forehead. This was the moment Roman needed. Roman hit Brock with three superman punches and a spear and as he was going for the second spear, Brock catches him and gives him another F-5 and both fighters are on the mat recuperating. Before Brock could capitalize, Seth Rollins' music hits and he cashes the Money in the Bank briefcase and the match is now a triple threat match. Seth gives Brock a curb stomp and before pinning him, wanted to be sure and set up to give him another, but is caught by Brock who is about to give Seth an F-5 but is speared by Roman while Seth was on his shoulders. Brock rolls out of the ring and Seth hit Roman with a Curb stomp and pins Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Champion.