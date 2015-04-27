The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Of Pro Wrestling: Revenge Of The Smark
The Good: Don’t call me Adrian Neville’s push-

It was common knowledge that Triple H holds Neville in high regard, but who knew that when Neville made his main roster debut he would make such a splash. Yes, even though he doesn’t exactly have the world’s best win loss record at this point his main roster run thus far should be considered a success. Smarks tend to get caught up in wins and loses. It really isn’t about that. Neville’s third match on the main roster was against WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. That in itself is amazing.

Not only was he in the match, but also he was allowed actually offense during the match. Furthermore, Neville has followed that up with matches against much larger opponents such as Sheamus and Wade Barrett and they both actually sold Neville’s offense. It will be very interesting to see how the rest of his run will be handled. Look for him to win singles gold within the next five months or so. Neville has Intercontinental Champion written all over him.