Ryback Is The Right Intercontinental Champion

"FEED ME" plays over the p.a. system in the arena and you know it's feeding time. Ryback is about to make his way to ring. For a while it seemed clear that Ryback was WWE bringing in their new Goldberg. A really strong guy that was dominating the local wrestling school guys one on one or two on one. The fans would start to start to chant Goldberg over and over. One day, Ryback reacted back and the crowd liked it.

All of a sudden he had personality (something Goldberg didn't have). Ryback would then team with Curtis Axel and continue to become a favorite of fans. Then Ryback gets injured and he delivers a very heartfelt message that he will be back. And Ryback comes back and the fans love it. Let's be perfectly clear, this writer is not a fan of Ryback as a face, but Ryback is beyond marketable and is absolutely the right choice to be the Intercontinental Champion.

Wrestling "purist" will argue that Ryback can't wrestle his way out of a wet paper bag and it's debatable whether or not this is correct. That is one of the reasons putting the IC title on him is a good idea. If he wants to improve and one day become the world champ and if the WWE has the faith that he can accomplish this, pitting him against the superstars that will contend for the Intercontinental Title will force him to get better.

Instead of going up against Cena and Orton and Bray Wyatt, he will have to fight a plethora of guys with different styles and he will have to adjust or get stale. Fighting Zack Ryder, Neville, and Kofi and then having to go against Dean Ambrose means that Ryback is going to have to find new ways to get the crowd involved without just screaming "FEED ME MORE" and "FINSH THIS" at the top of his lungs.

The mid level guys are usually the best performer and have a way of accidentally exposing the flaws in people. For example, Christian, Chris Benoit, and Chris Jericho spent most of their careers at the Intercontinental level and were known for performing and stealing the show. Ryback should strive to be that. Hopefully he will learn to do more than just clothesline and hopefully get a finishing move befitting of a guy who wants to be the best.



Another great thing about Ryback is that he has a personality that kids seem to love. He's funny when he's allowed to be and he has catchy phrases that they can quote and look good on merchandise. The more he's out there saying the phrases people want to hear, the more people will spend money on his "Feed Me MORE" shirts. The Intercontinental Champion almost always has a match. So he will always be seen and heard. In the PG rating era of the WWE, Ryback is the right guy to have at this level. Shirts and all other things need to be sold and parent's want to buy their kids stuff they will use more than once and adults want shirts that are funny or entertaining. The amount of wrestling fans that have gone to cookouts and restaurants with the "FEED ME MORE" shirt must be over nine thousand. Although, not sure that right.

The only bad side to having Ryback as champion is that he isn't that good in the ring yet. He's not terrible by any means, but there are a few ways he can improve. First and formost, he has to learn to make the people he is fighting look better. Ryback can sometimes look very stiff and to the over knowledgable fan is can come off like he doesn't want to sell to his opponents or that he's just a screw up. He also needs more moves than just clotheslines and throws. The Big Show is a perfect example of a guy who does way more than a guy his size should allow him to do.

Big Show doesn't just toss people around. He has a couple of submission moves in his arsenal and more than a few finishers. Speaking of finshers, that is key to his success. Ryback needs a finsher that goes well with his stregnth. The Shellshock is fine when you can march around with someone on your back, but it's not the Pedigee, Stunner, or the Rock Bottom. It's not a move that is feared. It looks like a poorly done Samoan Drop and that isn't what the move is supposed to look like.

While there is pleanty of room for improvement, Ryback is where he should be. Hiding him isn't the answer if the goul is for him to get better. Throwing him into the fire and making him get better is the right thing to do. His performance in the Elimination Chamber wasn't his best work, but it also wasn't his worst. Right now Ryback doesn't look like an elite big man (Elite being Undertaker, Kane, Andre, Big Show, etc), but he has enough personality to be popular and he definintely has the want to be better. With a little polish, Ryback could be great, but it is going to take time.