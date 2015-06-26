NXT Review 6/24/2015

This week’s episode of NXT opens with all of the NXT talent on stage together, with Triple H in the center of the entrance ramp. Triple H then begins to explain how much Dusty Rhodes meant to NXT. How important he was and how he was part of the NXT family. He also described how Dusty referred to the NXT wrestlers as his NXT kids. Triple H then asked the audience to stand in silence as they honor the passion of Dusty Rhodes.

After the NXT intro theme, Hideo Itami came to the ring with a sling around his left arm. We haven’t seen Itami since NXT Takeover Unstoppable. When Owens walked by an injured Itami in the parking lot. At the time Owens walked by Itami, he laid on the parking lot ground behind his vehicle, grabbing his arms, Owens said “That’s a shame.”

Hideo begins to speak and his English vastly improved since first arriving at NXT. He must be studying his English while he’s been rehabbing his left shoulder. Hideo says “NXT is very popular in Japan. I will challenge who wins in Tokyo, Japan for the NXT Title.” Owens music suddenly interrupts what Itami was saying.

A loud “Fight Owens Fight” chant breaks out among the NXT crowd. Owense says “Hideo, great news. I’m happy you’ll be in Japan. It’s too bad you won’t be competing. Maybe next time. You don’t seem sure who will win in Tokyo Japan. It must be the medication they’re giving you to deal with that because you’re delusional. I’ve been dealing with dellusionable.” Owens tripped up his words, but recovered with his quick wit. Owens quickly replies in true heel fashion “I stumbled so bad I sound like Hideo trying to speak English.” Boo’s begin to echo the arena. Owens follows with “Let me assure you.

There is no way I’m leaving Tokyo without the NXT Title! I’m here for two reasons. First people say I did that to you (Referring to Hideo’s injured left shoulder). If I was to attack you, you wouldn’t be standing there right now. You would be licking your wounds with Sami Zayn. Second, I want an apology from you. You called me a bad person and that’s not okay. Hideo retorts with “You’re a great champion, but you’re a terrible human being.” Owens interrupts once again, saying “If I’m going to get blamed, I’ll take care of it. You still got one good arm.”

Owens then begins to walk toward the ring. As he makes it to the bottom of the entrance ramp the number one contender Finn Balor attacks Owens from behind. Balor then throws Owens in front of the right stage. He runs toward Owens from the ring and leaps off the entrance ramp to clothesline Owens.

Balor then climbs to the top of the right stage. As Finn attempts to run at Owens from the stage he is attacked by none other than Rhyno. Balor is on his hands and knees near the edge of the left side of the stage and Rhyno kicks Balor in the gut. Balor flies from the stage to the ground. Setting up our main event for the evening, as announce by the commentators.

Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady w/Carmella - Jason Jordan & Sylvester Lafort

Enzo’s theme plays and Enzo, Big Cass, and Carmella step onto the top entrance way. As the 3 make their way to ringside Enzo begins to talk only like Enzo can. Enzo bellows “My name is Enzo Amore and I am a certified G and a bonified stud and you can’t teach that. And this right here, this is Big Cass and he’s 7 ft. tall and you can’t teach that.

And this right here is Carmella and she’s hot as hell and you can’t teach that. Baddaboom, realest guys in the room. You are a couple of mushrooms in Mario world & your about to get laid flat.” Big Cass grabs the mic and doesn’t have a strong showing.

He references “Blockbuster” movies throughout his promo, but he finishes strong by saying “There’s one word to describe the two of you and I’ll spell it out for you, the crowd joins in with Big Cass as he yells “S A W F T, SAWFT!” Enzo starts the match by bouncing off the ropes, connecting with a nice looking cross body. He then tags Big Cass into the match and the double team begins on Sylvester.

Big Cass tags Enzo back in and they continue to double team their opponent. As Enzo taunts, Sylvester is able to tag Jason Jordan into the match. Jordan gains the advantage with a series of suplexes and slams. The crowd cheers for Enzo to get back to his feet. Jordan tags in his partner again, but Enzo throws Sylvester through the ropes thereafter. He then rolls Jason Jordan into a quick school boy for the victory by pinfall.

Winner by pinfall:

Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady w/Carmella

Shown next is an exclusive interview with Samoa Joe after his match with Kevin Owens from last week’s NXT. Joe must have been working for Ring Of Honor or an independent promotion over at the time of these tapings. The intensity radiating from Samoa Joe during this interview gives fans who may be new to his work a glimpse into how great Samoa Joe can be.

Beginning quiet and getting louder each time he repeats himself, Joe says “Let them fight, let them fight, let them fight. I didn’t get the fight I wanted because Kevin Owens is still walking today. I want Kevin Owens, I want Kevin Owens, Let me fight, let me fight.”

Dana Brooke w/Emma - Cassie (Formerly KC Cassidy)

Armbar from Dana to start this match. There is then a “Let’s go Dana! Dana sucks!” chant from the crowd at Full Sail. Dana gives Cassie an Irish Whip but Cassie is able to connect with a headscissors after bouncing off the ropes. Brooke crawls to the outside apron. Dana then gains the advantage with a neckbreaker off of the ropes with Dana on the apron. Dana gets back into to the ring to give her opponent a submission, with her wrapping her left leg with one arm and the left arm with her other arm. Dana then applies her knee to the middle of Cassie’s back.

She tells Cassie to quit, but Cassie is able to give Dana a clothesline. There is then a big kick from Cassie, but Dana is able to recover with punches. Cassie climbs to the top rope, but Dana is able to meet her halfway and picks her up onto her shoulders, as if she’s about to give a fireman’s carry. She instead delivers a move similar to a Michinoku-driver for the victory by pinfall.

Winner by pinfall:

Dana Brooke

Charlotte’s then shown in the back giving a promo. She’s explains how she can’t wait to get the opportunity to face Dana again. Charlotte delivered strong, looks very confident, and believes in what she is trying to protray through her promo.

There is then part 2 of Finn Balor’s mini-documentary. The documentary begins with Balor opening his apartment door to Sami Zayn. Balor goes onto explain how he likes to be by himself and is quite the introvert. There are legos all over in his home. He is a huge fan of legos, as they help him unwind after a busy day. He’s been doing legos since he was a child. He explains watching WWF Summerslam 1995 for 3 hours each day for a ten day stretch, building legos the entire time. He reiterates how it was the same Summerslam each time and it’s his favorite event of all-time.

Jason Albert then explains how he first met Frugal Devitt in Japan, how they are fantastic friends, and how Albert was a crucial part of bringing Devitt to NXT. Albert and Balor both dive into describing the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo. Albert describes young boys and what they do for the veterans as they make their way up through the years.

Albert explains how Devitt started at the very bottom to becoming one of the most popular wresters in all of Japan. There is a photo shown during this time of Devitt with a guitar behind him saying Bullet Club. The Bullet Club, nor his run with NJPW are described in any great detail. It then ends with him signing with NXT. Part 3 of this mini-documentary will be on next week’s episode of NXT.

There is then a series of Instagram photos of Bull Dempsey. These are pictures of his workout regime. There are chips all over him in each photograph. This must be to embellish his new overweight gimmick. Bull Dempsey has been ordered by Regal to lose weight. Hopefully this brings the personality out of Dempsey’s character.

The Hype Bro’s Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley - Sawyer Fulton & Angelo Dawkins

The hype bro’s are full of energy. Mojo yells “Get hyped!” to the crowd. Sawyer with the Irish Whip, but repeated shoulder tackles by Mojo. Tag to Ryder and a tag to Dawkins. Ryder gains the upperhand and tags Rawley for a double team. Rawley then does his hammer-time dance, but Dawkins gets the opportunity to tag his partner. Sawyer makes his way in and uses his amateur background to ground Rawley, but Rawley is able to tag Ryder.

Dropkick from Ryder, followed by broski boot in the corner. Sawyer makes his way to his feet and rushes Ryder in the Hype Bro’s corner. Ryder connects with a double knee to Sawyer’s face. Mojo tags in and lifts Sawyer in half-motion of an inverted atomic drop. Ryder climbs to the middle ropes and springboards off to drop Sawyer with a Ruff-Ryder for the victory by pinfall.

Winner by pinfall:

The Hype Bro’s

Eva Marie is in the back with William Regal. They’re talking about how she is ready. Regal replies to her saying “She’ll have to prove herself worth.” Regal is on point every time. It was a refreshing decision for him to be the general manager of NXT.

Finn Balor - Rhyno

Finn Balor’s music plays. He’s slowly and mysteriously walking toward the ring with a black bandana across the bottom of his face. The NXT Champion Kevin Owens joins commentary during this match. Stemming from earlier in the night, the mind games he’s playing with Finn Balor are awesome to say the least.

Rhyno then joins Balor inside the ring. Both men received a loud amount of cheers with Balor being the louder of the two. Balor begins to deliver repeated punches into the corner. He’s connecting with Rhyno’s head and stomach areas. Chops from Finn. Finn’s showing a ferocity he hasn’t shown in his previous matches.

He’s relentless on his assault to Rhyno. After an exchange of chops, Rhyno is able to deliver a crushing spinebuster. A chant of “Let’s go Finn” begins to sound off in the arena. Rhyno keeps Finn down with a series of elbows and punches. Rhyno then whips Balor to the corner and runs to gut check Finn with his shoulder. Rhyno then grabs Balor for a bear hug submission similar to that of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

Balor escapes with Dusty Rhodes-like elbows, but Rhyno is able to lock another bear hug on Finn. Rhyno then whips Balor into the corner. He runs toward Balor, but Balor is able to connect with a big boot, followed by a Daniel Bryan-like dropkick from the top rope. Huge chops delivered to Rhyno from Balor. Rhyno then follows with a release butterfly suplex. Rhyno whips Balor into the corner once again.

This time Rhyno charges Balor with another gut check shoulder. He repeats it two more times. Near pinfall from Rhyno, but Finn kicks out. Finn then connects with a pei lei kick to Rhyno’s skull. Finn climbs to the top rope, springboard’s high off the ropes, and lands his coup de grâce for the victory by pinfall. Kevin Owens was absolute gold on commentary throughout this entire match.



Winner by pinfall:

Finn Balor



Owens throws his headset and rushes the ring to attack Finn Balor. Repeated punches from Owens, then Rhyno joins in by kicking Balor while he’s on the receiving end of a brutal Owens assault. Samoa Joe then charges the ring from the entrance ramp. At which time both Rhyno and Kevin Owens leave the ring. Both men make their way from the ring up the entrance ramp. Samoa Joe is in the ring with Finn Balor as they both look toward the NXT Champion holding



This week’s episode of NXT was a solid program. It’s always great to watch Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Easily two of the biggest highlights on the NXT roster. The Hype Bro’s maybe viable opponents for the NXT tag team championships one day, but before then they may have to get through Enzo and Big Cass if they to get their shot. Dana Brooke is not the diva I want to see wrestle in NXT. When I think of the NXT women’s division, Dana Brooke is one of the last people that come to mind. She is very green in this business, but has been on the receiving end of a lot of air time due to her body building background.

No offense to Dana Brooke, but I don’t watch the NXT women’s division to see former body builders wrestle. It’s always nice to see William Regal on the screen. The man is always very entertaining. Finn Balor is primed and ready to be the next NXT Champion. It would be amazing for him to capture the NXT Championship in Tokyo, Japan on July fourth. Kevin Owens seems ready for US Championship run. Maybe his feud with Cena will be able to gain Owens’ full focus after he’s finished with Finn Balor. Although, Samoa Joe may find a way to become number one contender after Finn Balor’s had his chance at glory.