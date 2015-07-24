Hulk Hogan Caught Saying Racially Insensitive Comments, Terminated By WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment has taken Hulk Hogan off of their website and his merchandise pulled off of the shelves after reports came in that Hogan has had some very choice words about black people.

At first, a audio clip of him on a radio show was put out where he discussed being called a nig**h by black people and black celerbities and how he started using the word. At which point he hasn't said anything racist. People not of the black race own rap music and a lot of rappers will drop the n-bomb.

Whether or not is ok is not the decision of this writer. It's between you and you. But still, not racist. And then reports from The National Enquirer and Rdaronline.com released exerts from Hogan (who's real name is Terry Gene Bollea) where he went on to say some very harsh and racist words after finding out offered to Fund his Daughter Brooke's music.

National Enquirer has stated multiple sources have gone on record saying they have heard Terry Gene Bollea say on the tape the following quotes:

"I don't know if Brooke is f***ing the black guy's son," "I mean, I don't have any double standards. I mean, I'm racist to a point, f*cking n*ggers. But then when it comes to nice people and sh*t, and whatever."

Transcripts from the conversation have been filed in a Florida court, under seal, in a bid to prevent them from being released to the public. Hogan went to twitter and said tweeted;

“In the storm I release control,God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be,one love. HH”.

The WWE released a statement saying

"WWE terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan). WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”

Here's what is going to happen. Like Mel Gibson before him, Hogan will be ostracized fromt World Wrestling Entertainment and other wrestling organizations for the foreseeable future. He will go fullmea culpa for what he said and maybe even go through some Hollywood esqe sensitivity training course to make it look like he has changed his ways. The WWE will eventually put his name back on their website but without a hyper link. But after Hulk Hogan dies, it will be like the Ultimate Warrior all over again.

World Wrestling Entertainment and tons of other mdeia publications have a tendancy to be a bit hypocritical when it comes to stars and how they can make money off of them. The Ultimate Warrior was a well known bigot for years and his DVD was mostly WWE stars (current and retired) making fun of him and talking about how much they hated him. Vince McMahon even stated he couldn't wait to fire him. But as soon as he died, all of his past sins were forgiven.

He didn't hate the homosexual community and never said anything hate filled. When Michael Jackson was alive, we made fun of him and treated him like a leper because of the child molustation allogations. We would all like to blame the media and so on for this happening, but, to quote V from Vendetta, "But again, truth be told...if you're looking for the guilty, you need only look into a mirror".

We the people are the ones to blame. When Mel Gibson goes on a rant about hoping someone gets raped by a pack of n*****s and says a bunch of things talking bad about the Jewish community, he puts out a new movie and we forgive him. While we live in a country where we should all be allowed to be forgiven, we can't have it both ways. Should Hulk Hogan be forgiven?

If he feels he did something wrong of course he should. But what happens if he does this again? Does he flex in front of a flag or leg drop the Iron Shiek and we forgive him again? Again, that is between you and your morals.