5 Things That Need To Happen Before Wrestlemania 32

Wrestlemania comes around every year, and each time WWE tries to improve upon it's previous work, in an attempt to create the greatest spectacle of them all. The planning and preparation to make the show begins far in advance, both behind the scenes and on T.V.

One of the most important factors to having a successful pay per view is the build up. This can start months before and lead to a rivalry ending come the big show, or just weeks before and have the first confrontation take place at Wrestlemania. What matters is that the WWE Universe is invested and wants to see the scheduled matches take place.

With the show being held in the AT&T Stadium in Dallas,Texas the company has the opportunity to break the largest ever wrestling attendance record, currently standing at 93,173 by Wrestlemania three. The home of the Dallas Cowboys can hold 105,000 people inside, it will take a gigantic effort from the company to fill each of those available seats.

With the show entering it's 32nd year it has become a staple of pop culture, with non-wrestling fans tuning in every year just to enjoy the 'entertainment' aspects. As it continues to grow every year it becomes harder for the company to improve, meaning the WWE really has to pull out all the stops.

So here are 5 things that need to happen on the road to Wrestlemania, to create the greatest build to what is potentially the biggest show in the companies history.

5. Ronda Rousey -

Every year the WWE uses 'celebrity icons' to bring in outside interest to the grandest stage of them all; Mickey Rourke, Floyd Mayweather and Donald Trump are a few names that have been involved in previous Wrestlemania's.

Wrestlemania 31 saw a surprise appearance by UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey as she teamed with the Rock in arguably one of the highlights of the night. Ever since rumour have circulated about the cage fighter appearing again, but this time in a match.

With Rousey's open passion and love for professional wrestling it would seem she would be open to it, and with her fame rising WWE would welcome her back with open arms. The only sticking point could come in the form of Dana White, who has reportedly already said no to the idea of a WWE match involving Rousey.

The WWE however could easily work around this,she could feature in the corner of a Superstar or Diva (perhaps teaming with the Rock once again) or be a special guest referee. Rousey is one of the worlds most popular athletes, and her presence at Wrestlemania would no doubt boost the shows appeal.

Given that the surprise element of Rousey was used previously, building her into a feud and having her appear on WWE television in the lead up to the show, would have a huge impact.

4. Continue the Divas Revolution-

Over the past few weeks there has been a huge shift in focus on the companies Divas roster, it is being called the 'Divas revolution'. This started all the way back with former Diva, AJ Lee starting the #GiveDivasAChance campaign and it has snowballed ever since.

Now the main roster features several NXT Divas including current NXT Womens Champion Sasha Banks. With the women of WWE now getting longer segments for not only matches but also promos and backstage segments, they are one of the hottest things about the current product.

It is crucial that WWE continues to push the Divas, giving them time to create memorable matches and moments that the fans will remember such as the Sasha Banks v Becky Lynch NXT Womens championship match.

This is the first year in a long time that the Divas may get the opportunity to have a major role in a Wrestlemania card, rather than being seen as the 'bathroom break' match, and rightly so. With several Divas worthy of a major match, the opportunity that Wrestlemania presents could push the Divas revolution even further, and that is why it must continue.

3. Royal Rumble -

The Royal Rumble is often advertised as the 'official' start of the road to Wrestlemania, and is one of the most hyped and popular events of the calendar year.

With the Rumble itself providing the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight championship match, it is a match of huge magnitude and importance regarding Wrestlemania.

The brilliance of the Rumble match is that it consists of 30 different competitors and it is difficult to predict the outcome, making it an exciting start to the main build of Wrestlemania. However the past two years have simply not been the case, with both Batista and Roman Reigns being the obvious only contender's besides Daniel Bryan.

The Bryan factor has caused a big grey cloud to loom over the Rumble for the past two years, making them two of the worst in the history of the event. With fan favorite Bryan not winning either event, fans have hijacked the matches, going to the extremes of booing long time babyfaces such as Rey Mysterio.

The importance of the company building this match, and having several wrestlers who the fans can buy into winning is crucial. If fans interest in the main event of Wrestlemania is lost at the Royal Rumble, it will only cause issues and problems for the booking of the entire show.

Having a five minute promo with superstars saying they want to win the match just before it begins is not enough to get the WWE Universe invested, this match needs and deserves weeks of solid build up. Superstars should be doing everything to be involved and win it, and they should state that in the weeks leading towards it.

With everyone's favorite YES man still out injured, and with no sign of a return in his immediate future (if ever) perhaps that is one obstacle that the WWE does not need to worry about.

The company needs to get back to doing this event the right way, yes the surprise legends are fun, and the match concept itself entertaining, but the impact on Wrestlemania is crucial, and WWE needs to get it right.

2. End the Authority-

For the past two Wrestlemania's the Authority has ruled, the stable has dominated the company ever since it was created, and it has become tired, mundane and played out. Fans are bored of starting RAW's with 20 minute long promo's from a member of the group and they are drained of the same storylines being played out.

Whilst the group has served a purpose, and certainly aided to the brilliant feel good ending of Wrestlemania 30, it is no longer needed.

With the group much smaller now with no J and J security or Kane (for the time being) and tensions bubbling between group leader Triple H and Seth Rollins, the timing could be perfect for Authority to disband.

Stephanie McMahon herself has been playing a babyface character on T.V. as of late, being the one to create the Divas revolution and bring in popular NXT wrestlers, which completely contradicts her Authority character.

Can Triple H and Stephanie still have a role to play in Wrestlemania? Without a doubt, both can portray face and heel characters with ease, and do not find it difficult in gaining a crowd reaction. Hunter is very likely to appear in the ring in Dallas, in with the current shape he is in physically so he should.

The Authority however, have no place at a third Wrestlemania in a row, it is time to embrace change, and the dominant heels group need to come to it's end.

1. Undertaker and Sting face off-

The dream match. Sting vs The Undertaker, everyone has been waiting, hoping that one day this match would take place.Each year when Wrestlemania season would hit the rumours would follow about how this match WOULD be taking place, and then it didn't. Year after year, then finally the icon, the face of WCW made his long awaited debut in the WWE only to meet Triple H at Wrestlemania 31.

With both men coming towards the end of their respective careers, Dallas,Texas (both superstars home states) seems to be the final chance for this match to take place. In what could easily provide one of the greatest feel good moments in WWE history, having both men fulfill fans dreams in their final ever match.

It certainly would attract people to the event, the post Wrestlemania 31 Raw crowd made their voices heard when Sting was interviewed by Renee Young, chanting 'Undertaker'.

With rumors already starting to circulate that the match will finally take place, it could well be a matter of when, not if they meet each other. But a match this significant deserves more than just a few weeks of build and momentum, a face off between the Phenom and the Vigilante must happen soon.

With the Deadman set to compete in the main event of Summerslam, it could provide a perfect opportunity for Sting to return and set up the match everyone wants to see.