2015 Summer Slam: The PPV Of Confusion

After NXT Takerover was announced to preceed Summer Slam, the Internet Wrestling Community (IWC) had a field day with this. While Summer Slam may have the main roster, NXT is where fans of wrestling go. The NXT Takeover was a great PPV and this meant that the main roster would have some pretty big shoes to fill. So how did the main roster step to the plate? Well....

Randy Orton VS Sheamus:

The build up for this match has been pretty decent. These two guys fought in tag match after tag match and and in a few singles matches. Considering the two competitors, this should have been a decent match at least. Wrong. This was uninspiring. With the exception of a well placed RKO and two brogue kicks, the match was not memorable. At least it was the openning match.



Grade: D+

Fatal Fourway: The Prime Time Players (champions) VS The New Day VS Los Matadores VS Lucha Dragons:

The New Day have been great at getting people interested in anythign they are doing. First they come down to the ring talking about how Brooklyn knows nothing about Hip Hop and then sang their own version of "New York" by Jay-Z and Alecia Keys. Los Matadores were barely involved until the end, but their spots were great. The Lucha Dragons seemed to mess up more then a few times, but immediately went into something next to cover up the mistakes. Smart on their part. This match was full of good moves and entertainment. The Prime Time Players lost the titles without getting pinned so they save face and The New Day are champs. This feud is far from over



Grade: A

Dolph Zigger w/ Lana VS Rusev w/ Summer Rae:

The build up for this feud was beyond dumb and personally, this writer fealt this match was going to be terrible despite the awesome competitors. WRONG! This match was also really good. We shouldn't be shocked. While the match ended in a count out, Vavel editor brought up a good point. How do you let either of these guys lose this match? Both of them have momentum and are over with the fans. This also solidifies them having another match at the next PPV. Hopefully the build up won't be as boring.

Grade: A

Stephen Amell and Neville vs. Stardust and King Barrett:



Wait, who's the guy with the crown? Oh yeah, that's the current King of the Ring Wade Barrett and the crowd goes...what's less than mild? While Neville is exciting, we all came to see Stephen Amell. The assumption was that Amell would come in like a ball of fire, deilver a few clotheslines and then get the pin. Surprise for us all, Amell took most of the bumps and even deilvered a flying splash off the top ropes to the outside of the ring to Barrett and Stardust. Amell was clearly not a wrestler and it showed. Despite al of that, kudos for him for sticking it out. Wade Barrett was useless in this match and was put in as a force and it showed.



Grade:

Match: C

Entertainment: A for Arrow (corny, yes. Don't judge)

Ryback vs. Big Show vs. The Miz:



This match was terrible. The only part worth watching was the MIz trying to pin Show and Ryback over and over. This was terrible and one of the worst matches the writer has ever seen.



Grade: F

You're not even getting a picture.

Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper vs. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reign:



MORE TAG MATCHES!!!!! Good thing this was beautifully done, otherwise this would hae been pointless. A lot of tag team moves and a lot of great spots and great execution. One complaint is Roman getting the pin after Ambrose did most of the work. The fans booed insanely after Roman was tagged in after Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds. Eh, c'est la vi. Still a good match and this put Ambrose and Roman together where they always deliver.

Grade: B

John Cena (United States Champion) VS Seth Rollins (WWE Champion) Title VS Title:

As always, Rolins and Cena put on a show and one heck of the match. Which was ruined by Jon Stewart running in and attacking Cena. Oooookaaaaay. Thank you for ruining this match with a moment that made no sense.Grade: C



Sorry, you go two grade down for an absilutely terrible ending.

Team Bella vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team P.C.B.:



What should have ended with a showcase of the new divas talent ended with Team Bella VS P.C.B. (Paige, Charlotte, and Becky). The right team won, but here is the better question; Is that title ever going to tbe defended? Sorry, but even though this match was pretty good, it's Summerslam and the title should have been defended. Even if it was a free for all or an elimination match, everyone could have been involved and the match would have been great. Instead, let's have MORE TAG TEAM MATCHES!!!!!!

Grade: A-

Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro:



This match was amazing from start to finish, but look who was involved. If you want one match to watch off this card, pick this one. Here's hoping this feud continues.

Grade: A++

Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker:

Great match untilt the end. The Undertaker tapped...too bad the referee didn't see it, therefore, it didn't happen. So if Taker won, why did he have to win in such a punk way? This made Taker look old and weak. Terribly done. And after Taker leaves, Paul Heyman goes on a rant about how Brock really won and declared Brock the winner. Brock's music hits and the crowd left confused. Amazing match ruined by a very s****y ending.

Conclusion:

This will go down as the Summerslam of weird endings. OH, and creepy Laughing Undertaker.

