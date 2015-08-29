NXT 8/26/2015 Review

This week’s episode of NXT was full of matches recorded prior to this past week’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. There were over 15,000 people in attendance for TakeOver. The show begins with a compilation package from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady and the Hype Bros - Wilder & Dawson and Jason Jordan & Chad Gable

As the two make their way to the ring they look over the crowd in amazement. The crowd echoes each word Enzo Amore says. The echo from the crowd is unlike anything experienced by either Enzo or Cass. The Hype Bros also got a good reaction, but nowhere near Enzo & Cass. Wilder and Dawson have quite the chemistry together, as do Jason Jordan & Chad Gable. Two of most decorated and celebrated amateur wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. Mojo and Wilder start this one off, but Ryder soon tags himself into the match. The Hype Bros begin a double team on Wilder. Wilder is able to escape quickly and tag Dawson into the match.

The crowd then begins a thunderous chant of “We want Enzo.” Enzo tags into the match and the crowd explodes. However Dawson is able to push Enzo to the opponent corner. Enzo doesn’t stay long and get back to his corner, only to have his partners enter the match. Enzo, Cass, Mojo, and Ryder clear the ring. While their opponents are on the outside Enzo bounces off the ropes and gets thrown by Big Cass over the top rope to meet all four of their opponents on the outside.

Jordan becomes legal and takes control over Enzo. The crowd is hot and behind Enzo Amore the entire match. Enzo is gold on the mic and his skills have gotten himself over in a big way. Every time Amore is wrestling his in ring skills get better and better. Dawson, Wilder, Jordan, and Gable tag in and out to quadruple team Enzo in their corner. Enzo is able to reverse out of the corner with Gable, but it isn’t enough, as Gable does a one legged monkey flip to Enzo back into his team’s corner. The crowd then begins a loud chant of “We want Cass.” Enzo makes the tag to Cass and Cass takes control over the match. Big Cass basically finishes everyone off. Shortly thereafter Cass tags Enzo in and throws him from the turnbuckle with a big Amore-splash for the pinfall victory. Brooklyn explodes and proves just how over Enzo & Cass truly are.

Winners by pinfall

Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady and the Hype Bros

William Regal is shown publicizing the Dusty Rhodes tag team tournament. Neville comes into frame and asks if he can be entered into the tournament to pay tribute to the American Dream. William Regal says “I can make that happen.”

Finn is then shown in a backstage interview from after his ladder match victory against Kevin Owens at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Balor says “Brooklyn saw a new side of Finn Balor. Brooklyn witnessed a new side of NXT.” Great bold statement by the NXT Champion. Bringing NXT into the close of 2015.

Charlotte and Beky Lynch are shown in the back to hype up their match with against Dana Brooke and Emma. Charlotte says it doesn’t matter that “Dana found an evil friend in Emma.” Lynch ends the interview with “Let’s see who the best PCB member is.” Both women appear to be getting a lot more comfortable with their on-air personas.

Carmella - Eva Marie

Eva Marie comes to the ring surrounded by boos from the NXT Universe in Brooklyn. She appears to finally be embracing heel character. Carmella makes her way with a mic in hand, saying she is ‘the Princess of Staten Island.” There is cheers from the crowd, but again nowhere near as loud as Enzo. As the match progressed the crowd became more and more behind Carmella. Even displayed chants of “You can’t wrestle” to Eva Marie as she took control over Carmella. Carmella came back with an atomic drop followed by a one legged dropkick. Eva Marie delivered a big running senton, but still wasn’t able to win the crowd over. Eva did a great job with her facial expressions during the match. She has a great trainer in Brian Kendrick and is on the right track for a great WWE career. Time will tell if the NXT Universe will give Eva Marie the chance. One thing Eva Marie could improve upon would be running the ropes and putting in full force when charging her opponent. Carmella was able to do a Staten Island shuffle, then did a running shoulder check, but Eva Marie was able to capitalize with a sliced bread #2 for the win.

Winner by pinfall

Eva Marie

Eva Marie looked very happy with the win, but still the audience wouldn’t give her the time of day. It will be a long process getting Eva Marie over with the NXT Universe.

Breeze has a selfie interview shown from his phone. He addresses his loss to Jusihin ‘Thunder’ Liger.

Emma and Dana Brooke are interviewed soon after to comment on their match tonight. Emma definitely came off as the better of the two women wrestlers.

Bayley is shown in the backstage interviewed about how it felt to win the NXT Women’s Championship. She goes onto say she never thought in her wildest dreams this could happen to her. She then comments on the Four Horsewomen and how great it felt to be with them. Her mother was in attendance and joined Bayley during her interview. Her mother felt so proud of her daughter and displayed her appreciation for her daughter’s success. Bayley was very emotional with tears in her eyes. Such a great interview about how special her win was for her.

Regal is shown again in the back to discuss the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament. Baron Corbin walks into frame and says he wants into this tournament. Regal suggests teaming with Rhyno in the opening match next week against the “most dominant tag team in NXT history,” the Ascension.

Kevin Owens is then shown in a post-match interview. He looks like he’s feeling the ladder match and disappointed with the outcome. After being asked about the match Owens gives a stare and walks away from the interview.

‘The Drifter’ Elias Sampson - Bull Dempsey

Sampson came to the ring with a guitar held over his shoulder. Dempsey comes to the ring in a Rocky Balboa-like robe. The crowd wasn’t as alive for this one as previous bouts. Bull had new gear under the robe. It was the exact same style as his last, only this one had “BULL” written across his stomach. Bull shows his power early on with a big shoulder tackle. He also showed his agility from his training by reversing an arm drag into a headlock. Sampson reversed out of the headlock with one of his own.

Bull gives a big elbow and receives a mule-like kick from Sampson out of the corner. Sampson then takes control with kick in the corner. Bull crawls from the corner to receive a fist from Sampson. After receiving punches from Sampson, Bull soon “Bulled-up.” Not selling any punch and reversing into Dusty Rhodes-style punches. Bull then slapped his stomach and ran toward Elias in the corner with a back splash. Bull climbs the top and his an Earthquake-like avalanche from the top turnbuckle. Great return from Bull. He showed great character and charisma in the match. It felt as though Bull had a new purpose going into this match. The Barclay Center crowd also appeared to be behind Bull after the match.

Winner by pinfall

Bull Dempsey

Samoa Joe is then shown in a post-match interview from NXT TakeOver. Samoa Joe looked very happy about the match he had with Baron Corbin. He said his win means “Samoa Joe is here in NXT. Statements aren’t made with my mouth, they’re made with my fists.” Joe then says he won’t stop until “he gets what he wants, the championship.”

There is then a recap of Apollo Crews’s debut and his post-match thoughts. Apollo was giddy with excitement. He said the Apollo-nation in Brooklyn was great. He says he “can’t believe it happened” and stammered out of the interview with excitement. Crews came off as very humbled by the experience.

A post-match interview was also shown with the former NXT Tag Team Champion Blake and Murphy with Alexa Bliss. Both men were talking over each other, causing what they had to say to be uncomprehensive. Alexa took the mic and really only addressed her depreciation for Blue Pants.

Charlotte - Becky Lynch - Emma - Dana Brooke

Charlotte and Becky Lynch by far received the most overwhelming reactions of the night next to Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Becky and Charlotte take control early on, sending their opponents out of the ring. They then begin to square off, only to be met with interruptions from both Emma and Dana. Charlotte is taken out and both women begin to double team Becky. The crowd begins a huge ovation, chanting “Let’s go Becky!” The compromise begins to crumble when Dana throws Emma off of Lynch to begin her assault.

Emma doesn’t look too pleased and orders Dana outside of the ring to attack Charlotte. Emma then connects with a double-butterfly suplex with a near-fall that was interrupted by Dana. The two then begin a shoving match, but Lynch has a near-fall of her own on Emma. Dana says “ saved you, I did it again.” Emma appears to be pleased and shakes Dana’s hand, only to receive an enziguri. Charlotte then enters the ring again and connects with a big Flair chop and big boot. Double DDT by Charlotte to Dana and Emma, but she still can’t capitalize. Lynch climbs the turnbuckle behind Charlotte and Beckly gives a flying Dynamite Kid-like dropkick to Charlotte. The crowd is very much engaged with this match, as there are continuous chants for Becky and Charlotte.

Becky then continues her assault with a springboard kick to Emma and Dana, followed by a samoan drop. Emma then does a running splash to Charlotte in the corner, followed by one to Lynch in the opposite corner. Emma then makes the cover and the ref counts three. The crowd was very unexpected of this finish as it went dead silent. Until the ref raised the hand of Emma. It was almost as though the crowd thought the ref may have made a mistake with the finish. After Emma’s win Charlotte comes into the ring with a spear and covers Emma with the crowd chanting “1-2-3.” Brooke then enters the ring to attack Charlotte, but Lynch makes the save with an attack on Brooke. Charlotte does a figure-eight with Lynch connecting with the Disarmer on Emma.

Winner by pinfall

Emma

This was a strange result after the finish. With the two babyfaces of the match using heel-like tactics to get revenge on the winner. Didn’t make much sense, but not much does with the current Divas Division on the main roster. It’s going to take a whole lot to reinvent the Divas Division as the Women’s Division. NXT is leading by example, but it also takes the WWE being dedicated with logical storylines with focus on 2-4 women at most. Nine women with little time on tv may cause the viewer to disengage with the current “Divas Revolution.” Time will tell. It’s unfortunate Enzo and Cass couldn’t be featured on the main TakeOver special, but hopefully with the reception they received during this broadcast more eyes will be gravitated their way.