Wrestling News 8/31/15: NXT Diva Released, TNA Star Arrested, Shooting Outside Performance Center

Here is a roundup of today's biggest wrestling news items:

NXT diva released

WWE have announced the release of Zahra Schreiber, per Figure Four. This follows a number of her old social media posts being uncovered which could be considered incredibly offensive. These included Nazi imagery such as swastikas on her instagram, comments defending said pictures, and a number of tweets and comments which could be considered racist, homophobic and mysogynistic.

While it has not been confirmed that these posts are the reason for her release, it certainly seems likely, with WWE citing the reason for Ms. Schreiber's release as being "due to inappropriate and offensive remarks she made that were recently brought to our attention." This ends a run in WWE which she will probably wish to forget, as her only other major news coverage came when Seth Rollins' social media was hacked and nude photos of her were leaked, which led to Rollins' own nude photos being released by his then-fiancee.

TNA star arrested

Impact Wrestling's Bram (real name Thomas Latimer) has been arrested and charged with one count of domestic battery by strangulation and one count of false imprisonment. This is not Latimer's first arrest; while under contract with WWE he was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer in 2012 and driving under the influence in 2011.

Latimer is currently married to Ashley Fleihr, who is known as Charlotte on WWE programming, however the two are allegedly going through a divorce and it appears that she is not the victim.

He has been suspended indefinitely by TNA.

Man shot outside WWE Performance Center

This story is currently breaking so we don't know much (at the time of writing), but according to WFTV reporter Shannon Butler, a man armed with a knife was shot outside the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida by a sheriff's deputy.

Sheriff: report came in as armed with knife. Man charged deputy. One shot fired. Man is in surgery. #WFTVat4 #breaking — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) August 31, 2015

The man involved has allegedly been arrested on the site before, and is apparently "obsessed" with a female employee of WWE.

