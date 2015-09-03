NXT Review 9/2/2015

NXT kicks off with a compilation video package celebrating the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The video includes snippets of Dusty Rhodes, as well as NXT’s current tag team division. The first tag team match of the tag team classic opens the show.

The Ascension - Rhyno & Baron Corbin

A “Welcome Back” chant starts from the audience. The crowd is fully behind the Ascension and Rhyno, but has little love for Baron Corbin. Rhyno and Viktor starts this one off. There is a series of exchanges between the two. However Viktor gains the upper hand with a running jumping shoulder tackle. Konner then tags himself into the match. While Viktor makes his way inside the ring Rhyno tags Corbin. Konner takes control of Corbin with arm wrenches and the Ascension begins to tag in and out with a continuous double team on Corbin. Rhyno distracts Viktor, giving Corbin an opportunity to gain an advantage with a and tag his partner. Rhyno begins his assault on Viktor and gores him in the corner. Rhyno and Corbin take control of the match. The crowd begins to chant for Konner to get the tag from Viktor. Viktor was able to connect with a big STO to Corbin and is able to tag Konner. However, Corbin tags Rhyno. Konner then takes control and runs right through both Rhyno and Corbin. The Ascension line up Rhyno for their finisher, but Corbin grabs the ankle of Viktor and Rhyno gores Konner for the victory. Not much chemistry between Corbin and Rhyno, but still came out on top. Time will tell how long they continue to hang on in the tag team classic.

Winner by pinfall:

Rhyno & Baron Corbin

Neville and Solomon Crowe are shown in the backstage area to discuss their chances in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Crowe is full of energy and Neville appears to be taken back, but excited to be tagging with Crowe as a partner. These two played off each other well during this interview.

Alexa Bliss - Blue Pants

Alexa Bliss starts this one out fierce with relentless elbows and punches to Blue Pants. The crowd chants for Blue Pants as Bliss continues her offense. Bliss is awesome at engaging the crowd with her facial expressions and verbal taunts. As soon as Blue Pants escapes an key lock Bliss pulls her hair, forcing Blue Pants’ back straight to the ground. Bliss connects with a snap mare and continues with her key lock. Blue Pants reverses the submission into a nearfall. Blue Pants finally gets some offense and connects with some kicks, as well as a northern light suplex. The crowd starts chanting “Blue Pants City.” Bliss does a cool version of a roll-out landing with her knees on the abdomen of Blue Pants. Bliss than connects with a sparkle splash from the top rope for the win. Although the crowd is behind Blue Pants the gimmick is very limited. However, Alexa Bliss’s character is the exact opposite. Bliss appears to be a threat to the NXT women’s division and one day may be the NXT Women’s Champion.

Winner by pinfall:

Alexa Bliss

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are in the back with William Regal. Regal sounds very excited to have these two in NXT. Gargano and Ciampa have been entered into the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The segment is interrupted by Tyler Breeze. Breeze disregards both men standing near Regal. Breeze states he wants to be in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. He demands Regal “find him a partner,” as he did with finding him an opponent at TakeOver. Regal advises Breeze he will be facing Gargano and Ciampa with his partner Bull Dempsey. Breeze is visually distraught by Regal’s choice and says “It doesn’t matter.” He tells his opponents to “Smile for the camera and say Breeze.” Gargano finishes off the segment by thanking Regal for the opportunity. Regal did an awesome job of building the hype for Gargano and Ciampa by claiming they were “the hottest free agents in the entire industry.”

Emma is shown in an quick promo from last week saying “There is no Divas Revolution without Emma.” Emma has really stepped her game up in recent months and appears to the be the most viable opponent for NXT Women’s Champion Bayley. Especially after her win in last week’s fatal four way match.

Apollo Crews - Martin Stone

Stone starts off with an arm wrench to Crews. Crews gets out of it shortly and takes control with a high drop kick. He continues with an arm drag, but holds on with an arm lock. Stone is able to reverse out of the corner and connects with an impactful clothesline after bouncing off the ropes. Crews is able to reverse a bodyslam and connects with a standing enziguri. Stone wasn’t able to recover after this move. Crews hits a stinger-splash in the corner and a high standing jumping lariat. Crews finishes the match shortly after with an Ultimate Warrior-like guerilla press slam and a standing moonsault. Crews has the it factor and is a man to watch. He could be a big time player in NXT and WWE in the years to come.

Winner by pinfall:

Apollo Crews

Jason Jordan and Chad Gable are shown in the pack giving a promo about their match against Solomon Crowe and Neville. They claim Neville is the only one out of the team that adds credibility to the match. They go onto make light of Crowe and say they had forgotten he existed. These two have an undeniable chemistry with each other. This comes across in both their promos and matches.

Finn Balor is in the backstage area discussing his win and what he plans on doing as NXT Champion. Samoa Joe walks up next to Balor and it’s made apparent these two are partners in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This is the perfect way to begin a feud between these two. Have one cost the other the match in the tournament and we have a feud for Balor going into the next TakeOver special. Nothing is solidified, but it appears the NXT Championship is going in this direction.

Eva Marie - Billie Kay

Eva Marie enters the ring with stylin’ and profilin’ like the Nature Boy. She disrobes her Flair-like robe and appears to be more confident than she has in the previous weeks. Eva Marie out maneuvers Kay by jumping out of the corner, but receives a big side kick after blowing a kiss to her opponent. Eva Marie gains the advantage and has a verocity about her that was previously lacking. Eva Marie had great facials and also verbalized her frustration with Billie Kay.

The crowd is split with an “Eva sucks, lets go Eva” chant. Eva Marie then hits a running senton to Billie Kay, followed by a sitting abdominal stretch. Kay reverses out with a hip toss and two jumping clotheslies. Kay then connects with a vertical suplex and Eva Marie barely kicks out of the pinfall. The crowd begans to erupt in boos of dissatisfaction with Eva Marie. However, Eva Marie is able to come out on top with a sliced bread #2 for the win. Each time Eva Marie steps into the ring she shows improvement. She has a great trainer in Brian Kendrick and the sky is the limit for her. Even though the women’s division in NXT lost Lynch, Banks, and Charlotte there are viable options going into the future of the division.

Winner by pinfall:

Eva Marie

Enzo, Cass, Rawley, and Ryder are shown from last week hyped about their victory. Enzo Amore says “there is nothing like that New York crowd.” Ryder tries to leave, but the other three talked him into celebrated.

There is promotional footage for next week’s NXT main event. Next week it will be the Lucha Dragons - Samoa Joe & NXT Champion Finn Balor.

Jason Jordan & Chad Gable - Solomon Crowe & Neville

This is Neville’s first return to NXT since making his debut on the main roster. NXT did a good job of presenting Neville as a special attraction. The crowd is alive for this one. Crowe and Gable start this one off with an exchange of reversals from Gable out of an arm wrench. Gable takes control of the match with his amateur background, but Crowe is able to come through with his independent experience. After Crowe is able to gain control he tags Neville into the match, but Gable quickly tags Jordan. Jordan also has quite the amateur background. That combined with his size make it a lot harder for Neville to take control. Neville relies on his speed and agility to gain the advantage.

At one point Neville landed on his feet coming out of a release German suplex. Neville tags Crowe into the match and Crowe snaps on a waist lock, but it’s soon reversed by Jordan. Jordan then tags Gable and gable snaps in a waist lock. Gable tags Jordan back in and Jordan hits a huge release over the head belly to belly suplex. It’s almost like a revolving door between Jordan and Gable with Crowe. Crowe has a hard time getting back to his feet. Gable and Jordan have singled out Crowe. Crowe keeps trying to tag Neville, but it keeps getting interrupted by Jordan and Gable. The crowd begins to feel sympathy for Solomon Crowe and starts to chant for him to get back into this one. After a relentless assault Gable locks in a modified bow and arrow submission. Crowe is able to flip out of it into a near-fall. Thereafter Crowe is able to tag Neville. Neville clears the ring and takes out Jordan after he is tagged into the match. He sets up a red arrow from the top rope, but Gable pulls Jordan outside. Neville decides to do a Kurt Angle-like moonsault to the outside. Crowe then runs to the outside, connecting with a suicide dive to Gable. Once Jordan and Neville are in the ring Jardon throws Neville with ease. Neville tags Crowe and hits a CM Punk-like running knee to Jordan in the corner.

Jordan then catches Crowe and hits another release over the head belly to belly suplex. Jordan then tags Gable into the match. Jordan throws Crowe into the air and Gable lands underneath with a modified back suplex. Jordan and Gable had an awesome chemistry and were in sync the entire match. However, it’s unfortunate Solomon Crowe can’t get a break.

Winner by pinfall:

Jason Jordan & Chad Gable

This weeks’ episode put most of its emphasis on the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. What a way to put the spotlight on the NXT Tag Team Division. This may inadvertently lead to a tag team revolution on the main roster. It’s great to see the WWE try to build the tag team division to what it once was. It’s taken quite the leap down from the pedestal it was once placed on. It may take years, but the tag team division in both NXT and WWE is on the rise and stepping in the right direction.