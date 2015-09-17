WWE Stars And Their Comic Book Doppelgangers

Time for round three of WWE stars and their comic book counter doppelgangers. So let's not waste any time and get right into it.

Big Show:

Whether you call him Paul Wight, , The Giant, or the world's largest athlete, The Big Show has always been a force to be reckoned with. Take away the fact that he is now used as a way to put guys over, The Big Show in his prime was on a short list of people that would make you poop yourself if you had to fight him. He's beaten Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, and even "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. And for a seven feet tall and over four-hundred pounds he manages to move around the ring and do things people half his size can't do. People seem to forget that he's been around since the 90's and has been destroying people for around two decades.

The Wrecker:

During an interview this writer conducted with the Big Show, it was mentioned that size and acting wise he'd be a perfect fit for the Wrecker. Wrecker is also a very underrated villain. He's beaten Thor and if not for the fact that he splits his powers between him and three other guys, he'd be one of the strongest villains in comics. The Wrecker, like Big Show, is used as a bit of stepping stone for newer characters to beat up because actually defeating him is no easy feat. Either way, Wrecker is not someone to be messed with.



Daniel Bryan:

At first glance, Bryan Danielson...pardon, Daniel Bryan looks like some tiny runt who'd wash out of the WWE in a month or two. The WWE loves their big guys and Daniel Bryan is far from big. But once he started to perform he became a fan favorite. The higher ups were still unsure about him based on his size, but every opportunity he gets to shine, he shines brighter than almost everyone. He uses an array of kicks, punches, headbutts, elbows, and whatever other body part he can use to win a match. If those don't work, Bryan will wrap you up in a submission and make you tap.

Wolverine:

Short, hairy, and fans love them both even when they are supposed to be the bad guy. More than any other reason, they both win fights they probably shouldn't win. And even when they do lose a fight you're happy that they went down swinging. Daniel Bryan has been wrestling a lot longer than people know and Wolverine has been fighting long before he was an X-Man. Daniel Bryan has suffered major setbacks due to injuries, but contiues to try and come back. When Wolverine lost his healing factor, he didn't give up, he found a way to continue being a hero. It's easy to see why the two could be compared. The only real difference is Daniel Bryan doesn't have a red head fetish.

Dolph Ziggler:

The show off himself. A guy so confident in his abilities that his theme song once started with "I am perfection". Not even Curt Hennig did that and he WAS Perfect. Dolph Ziggler is a guy many feel should have been in the championship run a bunch of times. He is easily one of the most athletic and skilled people on the roster and constantly finds new ways to beat his opponents. He has the Zig Zag, the [email protected]$$-er, the sleeper hold, and the super kick. Also, Ziggler almost always has a woman by his side.

Clint Barton:

So simple it's shocking Dolph hasn't decided to come down to the ring with a quiver. Just like Ziggler, he knows how skilled he is and loves to tell people and then show them. Clint is also a very underrated fighter who tends to only be known for his skill with a bow and arrow. But when Barton was Ronan, he showed off all of his skills with a bunch of different weapons. Ziggler has a bunch of finishers and Hawkeye has a bunch of different trick arrows. And like Ziggler, Clint Barton is a big time ladies man.

A.J. Lee:

When everything is said and done, A.J. Lee will be looked at as one of the greatest women in sports entertainment. Not just as a wrestler, but as a valet as well. A.J. was great at manipulating situations to make them work her way and even when she may have lost, she found a way to make things work. In the ring, she was dominant. She legitamtely held the title longer than anyone (until the WWE let Nikki Bella hold the title and never defend it). A.J. would fight anyone who wanted a piece of her and she'd beat them with a crazy smile and an insanely sexy swagger. What comic character enjoys ruining lives and will do anything to get their way?

Mystique:

If you guessed Raven Darkholme, then you win! Mystique does so much with her powers that it's weird that she hasn't been president of the United States yet. Then again, it might be beneath her. Mystique and A.J. are both great at manipulating men and great at getting what they want. They may not be liked by their peers, but neither of them seem to care. But when the going get tough, both Mstique and A.J. are going to fight and they are going to go down swining.