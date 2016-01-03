WWE RAW Preview 1/4/16
Credit: WWE

If the end of the final Monday Night RAW of 2015 was any indication Roman Reigns has made a huge mistake getting on the bad side of the Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon. After Reigns landed the ‘Superman punch heard around the world’ to the jaw of the 70+-year-old man in route to winning the WWE title, it was evident that there would be hell to pay. To compound the issue, Reigns unceremoniously kicked the prone body of Mr. McMahon out of the ring to the floor as he celebrated his win. As Vince recuperated from “dental surgery” the princess of the McMahon Empire, Stephanie McMahon, accosted Reign on the behalf of her fallen husband Triple H and the presumably toothless Mr. McMahon.

Mr. McMahon made his triumphant return to RAW last week, and promptly to threaten Reigns. In a classic series of fortunate event, Mr. McMahon ends up getting himself arrested. The acting during this segment left a bit to be desired, but you have to appreciate the attempt WWE is making to turn Reigns into a pseudo-Stone Cold Steve Austin anti-authority character. 

Credit WWE
Credit WWE

Mr. McMahon is, ahem, surprisingly released before the end of RAW. He appeared on the stage to tell Reigns that he will be defending his title on the first RAW of 2016 against Sheamus with Mr. McMahon himself as the special referee. If this doesn’t scream a throwback to an attitude era episode of RAW, I don’t know what is.

If you like matches that end in shenanigans than this match is for you. There is no way we are going to get a clear winner here. It can go one of two ways: Mr. McMahon gets knocked out and a real referee makes the count for a Reigns win, or there is no winner at all and we get a Triple H run in. The fact that Sheamus’ rematch is on RAW speaks volumes; it essentially means Reigns doesn’t have a challenger for the Royal Rumble.  Look for the new world title contender to be revealed in some manner during RAW this week. Even money says it is Triple H.

Kevin Owens is fresh off of destroying both Neville and Dean Ambrose. It will be interesting to see if Owens’ continues his streak of attacking them both. Owens wants the Intercontinental title from Ambrose and is still hung up on the fact that Neville won the Breakout Star of the Year Slammy award. This will most likely lead to a triple threat for the IC title at the Rumble. Will Ambrose or Neville be able to extract a modicum of revenge from the rampaging Canadian Destroyer Kevin Owens?