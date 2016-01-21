Royal Rumble Do's, Don'ts, Winners And Losers

The Royal Rumble is slowly approaching and, personally, this is the most exciting pay per view of the year. The 30 man, over the top Royal Rumble always seems to be the most entertaining. Sometimes you even catch kayfabe being broken when the guys (and sometimes gals) smiling. There's almost always a surprise WWE Hall of Fame inductee entering, sometimes the random celebrity, and one moment when someone gets knocked out of the Rumble in the most hilarious way possible. The Rumble is the PPV where the superstars can have the most fun. Some of you reading this may be new to the Royal Rumble, so here are a few things that you should know about the Royal Rumble before you watch it.

Don'ts:

One of the two superstars that have won after drawing number 30.

Never bet on whoever Jerry Lawler is rooting for. That man changes his mind more times during the night than anyone. He might start off by picking the winner, but as soon as he sees someone else bigger or scarier he will pick them. Jerry Lawler is there for comic relief and, like a scary movie, the funny guy never wins.



Two partners will betray each other at a moment's notice. It doesn't matter if they're blood or your best friend. Jeff and Matt Hardy, HBK and Diesel, Rikishi and Too Cool, and the list goes on. If anything, they'll work together for a few moves and then toss their partner out when they least expect it.



Betting on the 30th entry isn't usually a good idea. With the exception of John Cena and The Undertaker, no one has entered at 30 and won. It's just not a smart bet.

Do's:

Well, his feet didn't hit the floor.

Keep your eyes on guys like Shelton Benjamin and Kofi Kingston. They always have some random and exciting way to avoid getting eliminated. For example, Kofi has done a hand stand outside the ring to avoid both feet touching the ground.



Pay close attention to how people get eliminated or taken out. Sometimes they go through the second rope and not over the top, or they'll get jumped before they can enter. Sometimes that means that they're still in the Rumble and have a chance to come back in and win. Unless it's someone like Bo Dallas or Adam Rose, they'll be back and they'll probably win or cost someone the match.



If two big guys or main event guys are in the ring together, expect the next person coming in the ring to be a joke of an entry or another [email protected]$$. Example, Taker and Kane are in the ring and the lucky person to come in was Scottie Too Hottie. It didn't work out to well for him. The next entry after that was Stone Cold.

Winners:

When Triple H wins the Royal Rumble, don't be shocked.

If you pay attention, you can usually narrow down the winner between about five people. Leading up to the Rumble there's usually an okie doke to try and get people to think one way, avoid that. Stay true. It's usually who you think it is, even if you haven't seen them in a while. More often than not, there are hints that give away who the winner is.

Losers:

Perfect example of never betting on the big guy. Kali eliminated by Beth Phoenix

Regardless of how much you'd think people like Big Show, Kane, or Mark Henry have the advantage to win the Rumble. Here is what will happen. They'll get in the ring and get jumped, but with ease they will fight everyone off. They'll end up getting eliminated by another big guy, and a smaller guy will eliminate two big guy's while they're trying to take each other out. Or someone like Cena, Brock, Hulk Hogan, or Batista will eliminate them to show off how strong they are.



Unless your favorite guy is Stone Cold, Rock, Triple H or John Cena level good, they aren't going to win. Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, and guys like that never win the Royal Rumble.