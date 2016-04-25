What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz Podcast Episode #18

The show that puts contestants to the test with their sports knowledge. Think you remember how many touchdowns were scored last week or what athlete said something outrageous after a game? Become a contestant and join Baxter Colburn, Josh Scheibe, and different panelists each week on "What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz".

What's the Score? welcomes a new face to the panel this week as 540 ESPN's Gabe Neitzel makes his debut. He joins fan favorites Grant Coppersmith and Ken Williams. Johnny Manziel trashes Ken's house, Grant is moving to Australia and Gabe tries his hand at the Name 5 Panelist Showdown. It's a show that had Game Master Scheibe and Host Baxter laughing the entire time. Don't miss it!

If you want to become a contestant on WTS, you can e-mail the show at [email protected] visit our website at wtssportsquiz.wix.com/quiz