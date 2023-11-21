The Business of NBA Podcasts | The New Media

In recent years, NBA players have pushed beyond the court, delving into the realm of podcasts to establish significant careers and boost their personal brands. This transition has allowed these sportsmen to connect with fans on a deeper level, offering personal tales and discussing different issues that go beyond the constraints of the basketball court.

The "Knuckleheads" podcast, presented by former NBA players Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, is a prime example. Miles and Richardson present listeners with an uncensored peek into the lives and stories of NBA professionals through entertaining conversations with other athletes, coaches, and basketball personalities. The open and candid quality of these chats has connected with viewers, contributing to the podcast's broad success.

JJ Redick, a seasoned NBA veteran, has also created a name for himself in the podcasting industry with "The Old Man and The Three," which he co-hosts with producer Tommy Alter. This podcast goes beyond the game, delving into the personal and professional lives of its guests. Redick's platform has not only endeared him to fans, but it has also cleared the road for appearances on mainstream sports shows, demonstrating the crossover significance of NBA players in the podcasting environment.

JJ Redick Debating Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's hit show First Take

"All the Smoke," hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, has become a podcasting powerhouse. The podcast is known for its candid conversations and in-depth interviews, and it provides listeners with an authentic look into the world of professional basketball. The success of "All the Smoke" has allowed Barnes and Jackson to smoothly transition into major sports discussion shows such as First Take and Undisputed, highlighting the growing impact of NBA players in the podcasting space.

The "Road Trippin'" podcast, which features Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Allie Clifton, chronicles NBA players' camaraderie and off-court experiences. This podcast humanizes athletes by offering a platform for authentic talks that engage with fans, going beyond statistics and game plans.

The popularity of "Road Trippin'" highlights the ability of athletes to create captivating material by leveraging personal connections and narrative abilities. Aside from personal ties, NBA players are turning their podcasts into profitable businesses. These platforms' authenticity and reach make athletes sought-after partners for endorsements and collaborations. Their podcasts serve as competitive platforms that compete with traditional media channels, demonstrating the changing environment of sports media.

NBA players are increasingly entering the podcasting space, with new podcasts produced by players such as Patrick Beverly, Draymond Green, Paul George, and Duncan Robinson. These newcomers bring unique viewpoints and insights into the lives of professional athletes, adding to the NBA's vibrant and diverse podcasting universe. The much-anticipated podcast collaboration between Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero from the Desus & Mero show, titled “7PM in Brooklyn” is due to launch on December 7th, 2023, is the most recent addition to this expanding landscape. This endeavor highlights NBA players' growing impact in the podcasting space, demonstrating their capacity to attract high-profile collaborations and further change the confluence of sports and entertainment.

Ultimately, the business of NBA podcasts has expanded beyond the confines of athletics, allowing players to forge multidimensional businesses that extend beyond the court. NBA players are positioning themselves as significant personalities in the broader entertainment scene by creating engaging content, real storytelling, and clever brand-building. The NBA's podcasting revolution exemplifies the changing nature of sports media and the players' ability to use their voices in novel and compelling ways.