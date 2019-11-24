WWE Survivor Series 2019 Predictions

After predicting yesterday’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames, I think that it’s only fair that I give some predictions for Survivor Series.

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (Triple Threat Match)

Four years ago, this match would have been the main event of a Ring of Honor event. Now it will take place in front of an almost sold-out crowd in the same arena that's hosted Wrestlemania twice. For this one I'm expecting Roderick Strong to win. NXT is definitely winning most of the brand vs brand matchups since they have been very dominant in the buildup to Survivor Series. Styles and Nakamura would both be good picks, but I think that its time a younger wrestler get his moment to shine.

NXT Championship: Adam Cole(c) vs. Pete Dunne

This is one of the few matches at Survivor Series that is not about "brand supremacy." Last night at WarGames, Pete Dunne won the chance to challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship tonight. This is a tough one to predict. Cole has been pretty dominant in NXT so he could just easily win tonight. However, Dunne will be facing Cole in the first ever NXT championship match live on a WWE pay-per-view. Because of this, I'm inclined to believe that Dunne is walking away with the championship. I can hear the commentators shouting about how "historic" of a moment this is for WWE and NXT.

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown vs. Team NXT

Going into this year's men's Survivor Series elimination match, no one knows who is on team NXT, which is making me choose them as the winning team. My picks for who will be on the team are Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Tomasso Ciampa, Punishment Martinez, and Isaiah Scott. I am not even 100% certain of those picks but there are so many NXT stars to choose from that I just can't decide. Team Raw and team Smackdown are just going to have to wait another year because this year is NXT's time to shine.

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown vs. Team NXT

I definitely foresee some shenanigans going down with all of the women involved in this match. All teams involved have reasons to dislike each other and not work together especially Team NXT since some of them just competed against each other at WarGames . That begs the question who will win? I am going to give this one to Smackdown just because I think this will be the one match where they take home a victory in order for WWE to show NXT’s dominance.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA

Undisputed Era are taking this one. I do not take the Viking Raiders seriously enough to believe that they'll win such a big match like this one. I also feel that the New Day are always winning matches or just winning the tag team titles on a regular basis so they can afford to take a loss here. O'Reilly and Fish have been looking great in recent weeks and so I expect them to do the same here.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

In this match I am going to say that Becky Lynch picks up a win giving Raw their only victory for the night. Becky is too big of a star to take a loss here I feel. Shayna can take another title loss this weekend. Bayley could also potentially win it, but I just don't see it happening. You can expect to see "The Man" raising her hand high at the end of this match.

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

This is a match I have been waiting for since "The Fiend's" arrival months ago. These two have a lot of history with each other and the buildup of their feud so far has been pretty great. With that said, Bray Wyatt is going to win. He just won the title last month and this is his first defense on camera. There's no way he just loses it this early. Bryan losing gives fans the chance to watch him chase after the belt in an intriguing storyline. I could see him winning in a few months but not at Survivor Series.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar(c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No Holds Barred Match)

This will certainly main event the show because it is a Brock Lesnar match. Like most of Brock's matches I'm expecting it to last at least 10 minutes and not go over 15 minutes. There will also be a lot of suplexes and Rey Mysterio getting dominated by Brock. In the end, Rey will win the title and hopefully have a better title reign than he did back in 2006. I can also see Cain Velasquez making some sort of appearance and maybe interfering in order to continue his feud with Brock.