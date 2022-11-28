Canelo Alvarez threatened Lionel Messi

Two days have passed and Mexico's defeat against Argentina is still affecting Mexican fans, despite the memes and chicanery, in these hours a video circulated in which the "10" of Argentina, Lionel Messi, seems to be stepping on the shirt of Mexico, and this did not please Saul Canelo Alvarez at all.

No mames Canelo, nomás se quitó el botín y alcanza a pegarle sin querer a la playera de México🤣🤣🤣🤣 sacan todo de contexto pic.twitter.com/4Ft5ERk0iq - MAU (@LuckCollector_) November 28, 2022

The world champion in middleweight tweeted in his networks, regarding the alleged disrespect of La Pulga to the "tricolor" shirt .

They saw Messi wiping the floor with our shirt and flag ???? - Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

He also "threatened" Messi after the episode and said to pray that he would not meet him.

May he pray to God that I don't find him!!!! 👊🏻👊🏻🤬🔥 - Canelo Alv arez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Canelo continued with a string of tweets in which he said that the PSG player has to respect his country and that the fans are different and that the fans as an example, another.

Just as I respect Argentina has to respect mexico!!! I'm not talking about the country(argentina) I'm talking about messi for his blowjob he did. 👊🏻🔥 - Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

the fans are one thing we as an example another... don't be so much!!! https://t.co/fuvEbA28aA - Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Moments later, Mexican journalist David Faitelson jumped in to defend the Argentine star and called Canelo a "clown".

Yes, and we ask God not to put them in front of us again on a soccer field.

Now you feel like the defender of the homeland? You don't fit, @Canelo, the "clown" suit. You are a serious boxer. Keep it up... - David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) November 28, 2022

The Mexican idol did not like the words of his compatriot, who had already had previous discussions, and said he was not Mexican, this because of his Israeli origin, and because he always defends people who are not from the North American country.

You shut up you bastard, you're not Mexican!!! you always defend everyone but people from Mexico, you throw shit at all of Mexico and you throw shit at everyone else, you hypocritical bastard punch. https://t.co/4givIFabHQ - Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Faitelson came out to answer the middleweight champion and he answered him again.

You don't know anything... and you don't know how to be serious!!! https://t.co/4givIFabHQ - Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

One thing is that they are better than us (in soccer) another thing is respect. https://t.co/4givIET8FQ - Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Players like Sergio Kun Agüero, also jumped to answer Canelo and defend the Argentine captain.