Canelo Alvarez threatened Lionel Messi

Two days have passed and Mexico's defeat against Argentina is still affecting Mexican fans, despite the memes and chicanery, in these hours a video circulated in which the "10" of Argentina, Lionel Messi, seems to be stepping on the shirt of Mexico, and this did not please Saul Canelo Alvarez at all.
The world champion in middleweight tweeted in his networks, regarding the alleged disrespect of La Pulga to the "tricolor" shirt .
He also "threatened" Messi after the episode and said to pray that he would not meet him.
Canelo continued with a string of tweets in which he said that the PSG player has to respect his country and that the fans are different and that the fans as an example, another.
Moments later, Mexican journalist David Faitelson jumped in to defend the Argentine star and called Canelo a "clown".
The Mexican idol did not like the words of his compatriot, who had already had previous discussions, and said he was not Mexican, this because of his Israeli origin, and because he always defends people who are not from the North American country.
Faitelson came out to answer the middleweight champion and he answered him again.
Players like Sergio Kun Agüero, also jumped to answer Canelo and defend the Argentine captain.