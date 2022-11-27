Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Messi inspires La Albiceleste to vital win

Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic as he led Argentina to a crucial 2-0 victory over Mexico in Group C play at the 2022 World Cup.

La Albiceleste knew defeat at the Lusail Icon Stadium would end their hopes of advancing to the knockout phase after an opening match loss to Saudi Arabia.

In a first half filled with fouls and physical play, Mexico frustrated the Argentina superstar, not letting their South American opponents gain any traction.

Messi opened the scoring after 64 minutes, taking one touch to control his left before finishing past Guillermo Ochoa into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Enzo Fernandez doubled La Albiceleste's lead with a superb curling effort into the top corner three minutes from time as Argentina got their World Cup campaign back on track.

Victory over Poland assures Messi will have one more game in what could be his last World Cup while a draw and other results going their way will also see Argentina into the Round of 16.

Mexico have yet to score in Qatar, their streak of eight straight knockout stage appearances in serious jeopardy. El Tri need a win over Saudi Arabia and hope Argentina don't get a result against Poland.

Should La Albiceleste lose, Gerardo Martino's men would finish second in Group C, but a draw would require Mexico to defeat Saudi Arabia by at least four goals.

Story of the match

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni sought to change things up, making five changes to his starting lineup with Lisandro Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister among the notable inclusions.

It didn't seem to inspire the South Americans, who only looked slightly improved from the side that slumped to defeat in their opener as they were still mostly lacking in the cutting-edge needed.

The match began with full-blooded and sometimes intentionally hard tackles, Alexis Vega put his arm into Gonzalo Montiel and dumped Rodrigo De Paul on his backside after just seven minutes.

Embed from Getty Images

Soon after, De Paul was again the focus, crashing into Andres Guardado, El Tri making up for their lack of quality with biting tackles and physical play.

Nestor Araujo was next to take a chunk out of an Argentina player, robbing Marcos Acuna of the ball and almost assuredly a mark with another crunching tackle.

For the third time, De Paul was the victim of rough play, blasted from behind by Vega and La Albiceleste got increasingly vocal when Hector Moreno checked Messi off the ball.

Argentina retaliated when just before halftime, Montiel, one of those five newcomers to the starting lineup, sent Erick Gutierrez, on for the injured Guardado, flying into the air.

Embed from Getty Images

Mexico looked the likelier of the two sides to threaten over the first 45 minutes, but like their long-time rivals, they failed to produce any clear-cut chances, Vega's free-kick the only shot on target before the interval for either side.

Despite both sets of fans providing a superb atmosphere, the match labored on as four minutes into the second half, La Albiceleste produced their finest piece of play so far, Mac Allister sent Messi towards the box, only for Gutierrez to dive in illegally.

Playing high up the pitch, which allowed El Tri to crowd him out and block him knowing Argentina offered little else outside their living legend.

Everything changed when the 35-year-old dropped deep and demanded the ball. On cue, he received a pass from Angel Di Maria, taking a touch while in space 25 yards away before firing into the far corner, leaving Ochoa with no chance.



Fernandez made it two, latching onto Messi's pass following a corner and produced a fine finish to ensure La Albiceleste's quest for an elusive World Cup title for their superstar was still alive.

Embed from Getty Images

Player of the match: Lionel Messi

He does what only the legends of the game do: produce when it counts. The tactical adjustment made was just what he needed after a first half that saw him produce a solitary header that was speculative at best.

The second half saw him force Gutierrez to haul him down after a good dribble and despite an inaccurate free-kick, his perfect first touch and sensational shot topped off with an inch-perfect pass to Fernandez for La Albiceleste's second.

His 21st appearance in the World Cup matched the iconic Diego Maradona and the assist made him the first player to provide at five different World Cups with another display to enhance his legacy further.

Embed from Getty Images