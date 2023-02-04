Cuba vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Cuba vs Venezuela?
The match between Cuba vs Venezuela will be played at 18:00 ET and can be followed on ESPN
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Cuba vs Venezuela game in the Caribbean Series?
This is the time of the game in several countries
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Bolivia: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Chile: 7:30 PM
Colombia: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 5:30 PM
United States (ET): 7:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 AM
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 7:30 PM
Which team represents Venezuela?
The team representing Venezuela, Caracas finished first in the regular phase with 36 wins and 19 losses, then played the winner's phase where they finished in first place with 10 wins and 6 losses and finally they were measured in a playoff against Gauria in which they won 4-2 at the end of the series;
Which team represents Cuba?
Cuba's representative in this tournament is Agricultores, which finished first in the regular phase with 30 wins and 19 losses. In the semifinals of the Playoffs it defeated Tabacaleros by 4-0, while against Portuarios it won the Series by 4-3 in the decisive match, despite losing the first two games;
How does Venezuela arrive?
The Venezuelan team in the last edition represented by Magallanes finished second in the group stage with 3 wins and two losses. However, they were defeated in the semifinal round by 8-1 against Colombia, which was the winner of the tournament . In their first match in this 2023 edition they defeated Panama 2-5 and in the second match they played against Puerto Rico.
How does Cuba arrive?
This will be the first edition in which the Cuban team will be present in the Caribbean Series, since in previous years there have only been six participants in this tournament. Cuba opened with a 3-1 victory over Curacao, while in the second game it took on the Dominican Republic;
Background
Caracas (representing Venezuela) and Agricultores (representing Cuba) will meet for the first time in history. Likewise, the first time that Venezuela and Cuba will meet in the Caribbean Series
Venue: The match will be played at the Rinconada Stadium, located in the Venezuelan capital, which has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cuba and Venezuela will face each other on the third day of the group stage of the Caribbean Series. It must be remembered that there are eight teams in a single group where only four qualify, the other teams are Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Curacao and Panama;
