Kim Clavel to face Naomi Reyes

On Thursday morning it was announced that Kim Clavel would return to the ring after suffering her first defeat on January 13th in a unification bout against Yesica Nery Plata.

She will face Naomi Reyes from Mexico and the plan is to have the fight to build into a potential rematch with Plata. Before the Jean Pascal event, they held a press conference at Bell Place in Laval to announce it.

Clavel is fresh off a vacation where she spent two weeks in Panama and two weeks in Costa Rica and even had a chance to go into a gym and spar and even got to meet the boxing legend, Roberto Duran.

She also admits that she has not yet watched the fight she lost to Plata and said she wanted to wait until she returned from vacation so she could sit down with her coach and analyze it properly.

Clavel missed the ring so much she mentioned that she snuck into a ring to do some shadow boxing and her coach confirmed it will be a 10-round bout.

" I am excited for the fight", Clavel said. " To me, boxing is the most beautiful sport in the world, and in regard to this fight, It is an opportunity to build and to get stronger for a potential rematch with Plata.

" This fight is going to prepare and to come back victorious against Plata in a rematch that I am sure Quebec is waiting for and I know what I did right and wrong and now it's my chance to make things right".

Clavel spoke about her opponent and says she is expecting a very tough fight.

" I watched a couple of her fights and she is ranked in the top 15 in the world rankings and in our weight class being in the top 15 means you are very strong and there is quality there".

" I am expecting someone very aggressive and a fight that will put on a show but I will fight differently".

Reyes will come into the fight with a record of 9 wins, 2 losses, and 5 knockouts most recently back on October 8th, 2022 when she lost to Gabriela Fundora.