Kim Clavel loses another unification bout to Evelyn Bermudez

On Monday ahead of a media workout Kim Clavel told me she had one focus in her mind and that was to win and become a unified champion. On Saturday night at Bell Place in Laval, Quebec she fell short.

Evelyn Bermudez won the fight by a split decision 98-92, 96-94, and 96-94 to the Argentine who was able to retain her belts but the story changed in the post-match press conference.

Clavel told the media that Bermudez's strategy was to wait until the last 10 seconds before attacking to try and finish the round on the front foot.

"You can't win a fight in the last 10 seconds", Clavel said". I had good discipline and a great defense and I did everything and I felt I won that fight."

The drama unfolded when the president of GYM Yvon Michel stated that one of the judges was a judge from Quebec who had a history of not judging fights properly and that the score that gave Bermudez the fight was his.

He explained to the media that when he saw his name to please not have him judge the fight but the request fell on deaf ears as he was named to judge Clavel's fight.

It's another tough pill to swallow for Clavel who was hoping to use this victory over Bermudez to set up a rematch with Yesica Nery Plata but will now have to go back to the drawing board to figure out what's next.

People in the world of boxing were outraged to see the final score and all believed Clavel won the fight and that maybe Bermudez won a round or two.

It was a tightly contested fight which made it extremely difficult to judge but it was said during the fight that the only way Bermudez was going to win was a knockout.

Caroline Veyre handles Jessica Bellusci

Crédit photo : GYM / Bernard Brault

Caroline Veyre improved her record to 6-0 after beating the Italien Jessica " The Bulldozer Bellusci winning a unanimous decision 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

" There are a lot of girls with this kind of style", Veyre told the media in her post-match press conference. " She put pressure on me the whole fight and it's easy for them to do that because they are used to doing it but it is very tough in an 8-round contest."

Veyre seemed in control but Bellusci nicknamed the Bulldozer stuck to her guns being very aggressive but Veyre landed more solid clean punches en route to another victory.

" I knew I had to stay stable on my feet and I knew I was in control even if she was throwing punches and pushing and I knew nothing was touching me but it was hard to stay calm while she was doing it."

She mentioned that when she tried to use her gameplan it didn't really work and that in the end she had to stay close and box toe to toe with her.

" I knew if I went to the body she would slow down and throw less and that's all she did and I think she lost her power."

Veyre all but confirmed after fighting two 8-round fights in the span of four weeks that her next fight will be a 10-round fight and she was asked how that helps for her confidence going forward.

"I think I have the cardio for a 10-round fight but the major difference is I need more time in between my fights because I can say it was physically hard today."

Veyre also confirmed she needs some time off to rest and recuperate and says we should see her back in the ring next year.

Marie Pierre Houle gets a majority decision over Espinoza

Crédit photo : GYM / Bernard Brault

Another Canadian who tasted victory on Saturday night in front of her home crowd was Marie Pierre Houle who won a majority decision 76-76, 77-75, and 77-75 over Cindy Reyes Espinoza.

"I knew that I won but I knew it was close", Houle said to the media after the fight. " I am very happy to get the win and I didn't want to go to war but I had to tonight."

Houle looked in control for the majority of the fight but Espinoza kept putting pressure on her landing some solid punches in the process which got her a tie from one of the judges.

"After the third round, we went to war and I knew she was a warrior and that's what we didn't want to do but I am always a warrior when someone is trying to fight like that with me."