Kim Clavel ready for redemption against Evelyn Bermudez

Five months after beating Naomi Reyes to bounce back from suffering the first loss of her young boxing career to Yesica Nery Plata Kim Clavel has one goal in mind and that is to be back on top of the boxing world.

" I am expecting a good fight", Clavel told me when I asked her what to expect against a very tough opponent that has defended her titles on nine separate occasions.

" She came to win and I am also here to win so we train like a champ and it's two champs in the ring so it's going to be a big night."

Kim Clavel currently holds the WBC International light flyweight belt which she won in her victory over Reyes while Evelyn Bermudez has both the IBF and WBO women's junior flyweight titles.

" We had a big preparation for 11 weeks and it was very difficult and I had some tough training partners and Danielle pushed me to my limits and that is what is needed to beat a girl like Bermudez."

I had a chance to catch up with Clavel's coach Danielle Bouchard to tee up the fight and her expectations on what is likely the biggest fight of her life.

" As soon as we confirmed we knew it was going to be a huge fight and a big goal and it is not easy and the training camp was not easy and we didn't say yes without knowing this was going to be a tough fight."

Bermudez on the other end is ready for the challenge and is excited for the opportunity.

" I am really happy and I want to fight against the best boxers and I am very well prepared."

Bermudez comes from a family of boxers and she told me that she trained at least three times a day with her sister in order to get ready for the fight."

A quick turnaround for Caroline Veyre

There are three Canadian women based in Montreal on the fight card for Saturday and one of them is former Olympian Caroline Veyre who most recently fought four weeks ago beating Karina Travieso Chavez at an Eye of the Tiger event at the Montreal Casino.

" It was hard for my body to recover and come back the week after a fight", Veyre told me. " I felt like my body was done and couldn't put up with it but I got through the first week and after that, it went really well."

Veyre on a positive note says that the fact she only fought recently helped her mentally and the improvements that needed to be made and she is confident Saturday night she will be even better.

She is facing the Italian Jessica " The Bulldozer" Bellusci who also fought at the Olympics and while they have never met Bellusci confirmed to me she has seen Veyre fight and knows what to expect.

" She is very quick but super aggressive and moves really well", Veyre told me at her weigh-in where she came in at 125 pounds even.

Marie Pierre Houle ready to bounce back

The third Canadian woman on the card is Marie Pierre Houle who will face Cindy Reyes Espinoza and will look to get back in the winner's circle after losing her last fight to Sandy Ryan back in April in Cardiff.

" Right now I am really on fire", Houle told me at a media workout on Monday morning. " I lost and I honestly hate to lose and to me, it is the worst feeling in the world to lose and I want to win and I want to be a champion and a world champion."

I asked Houle to give me her assessment of Espinoza and what she was expecting from the fight.

" I think she is going to be very active and I saw her fight and she is really active and she's offensive and aggressive but it is going to be my fight and my ring."

There was a bit of drama and controversy as initially this fight was scheduled to be a 10-round fight but the regie decided without even giving a reason that the fight would be eight rounds and Houle was not happy with the decision.

" I am disappointed and honestly I don't understand the decision and unfortunately things like that can happen and I just need to focus on my fight and I will fight as many rounds as they give me."

The action begins Saturday night at Bell Place in Laval, Quebec at 7:00 pm and the action can be seen on Fite.