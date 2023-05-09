Kim Clavel looking for redemption in Reyes fight

On Tuesday morning at the Montreal Casino Kim Clavel and Naomi Reyes met the media to discuss the upcoming fight on Friday night at Bell Place in Laval.

Clavel is reeling from her first professional loss back in January to Yery Nessica Plata and this fight is a potential setup for a rematch if she is able to win.

The Montreal native is 16-1 with 3 KOs while her opponent is 9-2 with 5 KOs and Reyes arrived in Montreal after spending the last two months in Los Angeles training but her coach said they had been training well before.

Both fighters have been watching film on each other and Clavel's coach Danielle Bouchard confirmed that she is an aggressive fighter and usually is an orthodox fighter but can go southpaw as well.

Clavel also mentions that the loss opened her eyes and learning from a loss was way more important than a win and she spent a month thinking about it hence the trip to Panama and Costa Rica to recuperate.

" It's more important to learn from a loss", Clavel said. " It was very important and I changed a few things in my training camp".

" I asked myself what I need and Danielle told me maybe it would be good to work with a sports psychologist which I did to prepare me mentally and it helped me a lot in the gym, the way I think was really important because at that level everyone is a good fighter but it's the fighters that are mentally strong that win".

There are two belts on the line for the WBO and WBC light flyweight titles and the winner of the fight will become the mandatory fighter for Plata which could mean a potential rematch.

Clavel noted she did a TV interview and she was able to meet Patrice Briesbois a former Montreal Canadiens hockey player and they spoke about Patrick Roy another Montreal native who won 2 Stanley Cups as a goaltender.

" I kept hearing how focused and dialed in he was during the playoffs and that in practice and pregame warm-up, he wouldn't let a puck by him and I want to go in with the same mindset and not let things by me.

The event goes Friday night and the organizing group GYM or Groupe Yvon Michel confirmed at least 2000 tickets were sold which is a boost from the last time Clavel fought when they almost sold 1000.