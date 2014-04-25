Chicago Bulls - Washington Wizards Game 3: Live Score of NBA Playoffs 2014
Geoff Burke- USA Today Sports

Chicago comes out on top thanks to the top notch performance by Dunleavy who has a career high 35 points. Washington was unable to get the job done and it makes for conversation whether or not Nene's actions caused them the game. Boozer was also a player who struggled the first two games of this series. He didn't tonight. The Bulls grab their first win of the season while Washington still leads the series 2-1. Game four will be played Sunday at 1:00 PM, EST.

End of Game

4th Quarter (5.5) - Beal misses his first but makes his second. The Wizards foul the Bulls with the clock stopped. The Bulls get a costless throw and the ball back.

4th Quarter (5.5) - Smart foul by the Bulls. Keeps Washington from getting a three point shot off.

4th Quarter (12.2) - Butler gets fouled and makes both of his costless throws.

4th Quarter (15.6) - Wall hits both costless throws to cut the Bulls lead to one.

4th Quarter (15.6) - Dunleavy turns the ball over trying to get the ball in. Wall is fouled on a fast break. He will shoot two.

4th Quarter (18.5) - Chicago has struggled at the costless throw line tonight. It's not over yet!

4th Quarter (18.5) - Trevor Ariza misses a three point shot. Now they will try to foul and catch up.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 94 Washington Wizards 91

4th Quarter (24.0) - Butler hits a three to put the Bulls up by three! Huge shot!

4th Quarter (43.0) - Gortat misses a jumper and the Bulls obtain possession.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 91 Washington Wizards 91

4th Quarter (1:27) - Wall draws contact and he shoots two.

4th Quarter (1:36) - Loose ball foul on the Wizards, Chicago will shoot another two costless throws.

4th Quarter (1:36) - Good offensive possession by Chicago as they head to the costless throw line.

4th Quarter (2:30) - Dunleavy hits another three, but Beal answers back. 

4th Quarter (3:35) - The Bulls turnover the ball after coming out of a timeout. This could come back to haunt them.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 86 Washington Wizards 86

4th Quarter (3:57) - Beal and Wall starting to take over late in the fourth. Tie ball game in Washington.

4th Quarter (4:14) - The pace of the game has picked up. Both teams are attacking agressively.

4th Quarter (4:32) - Bulls go over the foul limit. Washington should take advantage and attack the basket.

Butler/Nene altercation

 