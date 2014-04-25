Chicago Bulls - Washington Wizards Game 3: Live Score of NBA Playoffs 2014

Chicago comes out on top thanks to the top notch performance by Dunleavy who has a career high 35 points. Washington was unable to get the job done and it makes for conversation whether or not Nene's actions caused them the game. Boozer was also a player who struggled the first two games of this series. He didn't tonight. The Bulls grab their first win of the season while Washington still leads the series 2-1. Game four will be played Sunday at 1:00 PM, EST.

End of Game

4th Quarter (5.5) - Beal misses his first but makes his second. The Wizards foul the Bulls with the clock stopped. The Bulls get a costless throw and the ball back.

4th Quarter (5.5) - Smart foul by the Bulls. Keeps Washington from getting a three point shot off.

4th Quarter (12.2) - Butler gets fouled and makes both of his costless throws.

4th Quarter (15.6) - Wall hits both costless throws to cut the Bulls lead to one.

4th Quarter (15.6) - Dunleavy turns the ball over trying to get the ball in. Wall is fouled on a fast break. He will shoot two.

4th Quarter (18.5) - Chicago has struggled at the costless throw line tonight. It's not over yet!

4th Quarter (18.5) - Trevor Ariza misses a three point shot. Now they will try to foul and catch up.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 94 Washington Wizards 91

4th Quarter (24.0) - Butler hits a three to put the Bulls up by three! Huge shot!

4th Quarter (43.0) - Gortat misses a jumper and the Bulls obtain possession.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 91 Washington Wizards 91

4th Quarter (1:27) - Wall draws contact and he shoots two.

4th Quarter (1:36) - Loose ball foul on the Wizards, Chicago will shoot another two costless throws.

4th Quarter (1:36) - Good offensive possession by Chicago as they head to the costless throw line.

4th Quarter (2:30) - Dunleavy hits another three, but Beal answers back.

4th Quarter (3:35) - The Bulls turnover the ball after coming out of a timeout. This could come back to haunt them.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 86 Washington Wizards 86

4th Quarter (3:57) - Beal and Wall starting to take over late in the fourth. Tie ball game in Washington.

4th Quarter (4:14) - The pace of the game has picked up. Both teams are attacking agressively.

4th Quarter (4:32) - Bulls go over the foul limit. Washington should take advantage and attack the basket.

Butler/Nene altercation

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 85 Washington Wizards 78

4th Quarter (5:43) - Bulls catching fire on the offensive side of the ball. Let's see if they can finish a game and grab game three.

4th Quarter (6:56) - Solid defense by the Wizards. Without Nene, Boozer needs to take advantage of attacking the basket.

4th Quarter (7:52) - Butler hits a three to give the Bulls a five point lead.

4th Quarter (8:30) - Nene gets ejected from the game! Huge mistake by Nene!

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 78 Washington Wizards 76

4th Quarter (8:30) - Nene and Butler get in an argument. Both put their heads together and Nene grabs Butler's neck so he can't go anywhere. Not a smart move by Nene if he gets a foul called on him.

4th Quarter (8:40) - Washington needs to look their fouls. They have nine this quarter compared to Chicago's three.

4th Quarter (9:12) - Too many offensive boards being allowed by the Bulls. Washington has been able to get several offensive rebounds tonight.

4th Quarter (9:42) - Wizards are ice cold here in the fourth. Chicago looks good offensively. Driving to the basket and of course Dunleavy's shooting.

4th Quarter (11:21) - Dunleavy hits another three to start off the fourth quarter. He is 7-8 at the three point shot.

End of 3rd Quarter: Chicago Bulls 72 Washington Wizards 69

3rd Quarter (22.0) - Another huge three from Dunleavy. Washington has to play defense on him.

3rd Quarter (1:34) - Boozer has really contributed tonight. Between him and Dunleavy, they combine for 40 points tonight.

3rd Quarter (3:11) - Washington has the momentum currently. Chicago doing a fine job of attacking the basket. It's causing the Wizards to put themselves in foul trouble.

3rd Quarter (4:12) - Dunleavy hits another three! He gets fouled and will get a chance at a four point play.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 55 Washington Wizards 58

3rd Quarter (6:01) - Gortat has done a fantastic job dominating the glass tonight. He has given the Wizards a lot of second chance possesions.

3rd Quarter (7:16) - Dunleavy leading the Bulls with 22 points tonight. Another huge shot by him.

3rd Quarter (8:36) - The Wizards continue to get to the basket. Chicago starting to do that as well. First team to reach 100 will win this game.

3rd Quarter (10:23) - Washington scores a quick five points in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Bulls settling for outside shots.

The Chicago Bulls made a nice run in the second quarter to keep the game close. Between Beal and Wall, Washington has been able to maintain the lead. Dunleavy was a big part of the success on the Bulls side. Chicago still needs to find a way to shut down or at least slow down Beal or Wall. This will be a close game that comes down to the wire.

Halftime: Chicago Bulls 48 Washington Wizards 51

2nd Quarter (2:06) - The Bulls' bench play really helped them get the lead in this game. Washington struggling to get points in the paint. Chicago has done a better job of defending it.

2nd Quarter (2:56) - Chicago has surged in front by a score of 48-42.

2nd Quarter (7:19) - Chicago showing some offensive production. They tie the game with Washington.

2nd Quarter (8:38) - Two big three pointers from Augustin and Dunleavy; Chicago is now down by three.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 28 Washington Wizards 35

2nd Quarter (10:04) - Bulls are scoreless in the second quarter so far. Washington's bench coming up big with a three pointer and a dunk from Nene.

2nd Quarter (10:18) - Lots of offensive boards so far for the Wizards. Second chance points are always a huge part of the game.

2nd Quarter (12:00) - Both teams going to their bench. Let's see how this goes with only a two point lead.

End of 1st Quarter: Chicago Bulls 28 Washington Wizards 30

1st Quarter (36.0) - Bulls are taking the advantage of several Wizard mistakes. Boozer coming alive tonight, something that they have sorely missed in this series.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 22 Washington Wizards 26

1st Quarter (2:44) - Wall and Beal both dominating this game. Chicago needs to at least shut down one of them if they expect to have a chance to win.

1st Quarter (3:49) - Chicago is getting in foul trouble early. Two fouls each for Boozer and Noah.

1st Quarter (4:24) - Wizards are getting anything and everything they want down in the pain. Defensively and offensively. Chicago needs to do a better job defending the paint.

1st Quarter (5:41) - Dunleavy gets two three pointers for Chicago. Ends an 8-0 run by the Wizards.

Score Update: Chicago Bulls 8 Washington Wizards 13

1st Quarter (7:09) - Everything that Washington needed to do tonight is happening. Wizards are off to a hot start.

1st Quarter (7:53) - John Wall gets an explosive dunk off a steal. Great defense by Washington.

1st Quarter (9:30) - Chicago's offense doesn't look very active. Everybody is just standing around.

1st Quarter (10:15) - Trevor Ariza hits a big three pointer for the Wizards. High energy being shown by Washington.

1st Quarter (12:00) - The Bulls win the tip and turn the ball over. Not a great first possession.

Tip-off

3:50 PM - Washington has played well on the road throughout the year. At home, not so great. This is a test for the Wizards to see if they can play better at home in the playoffs.

3:40 PM - Chicago can't let the Wizards get to a 100. If that happens then Chicago will lose game three.

3:30 PM - If either team gets into foul trouble, then bench play is going to be very important. This could be the game where Jimmer Fredette comes up huge for the Bulls. Washington has had big support from their bench. Trevor Ariza played impressive defense on Augustin the other night. They need that from him again.

3:20 PM - Between Beal and Wall, they have been excellent in this first round of the playoffs. In order to get game three, both players will need to take over the game. Chicago isn't going to lay down and take a beating from them though. This means that this game three will rely upon the success of Wall and Beal.

3:20 PM - The Bulls need to generate some type of offense. So far, Boozer hasn't been able to produce much because of Nene. Jimmy Butler hasn't been reliable in the series and really D.J. Augustin is the only player that is able to do much. If Chicago can fix that, they have a good chance of getting back into the series.

3:10 PM - Washington has to be feeling pretty confident in themselves. Getting the road wins were huge for them, now it's all about finishing Chicago off. Nene has done a terrific job shutting down Boozer on the offensive side. Getting off to a fast start and getting the Bulls to their bench early will be a key to win this game.

3:00 PM - After dropping the first two games at home against the Wizards, the Bulls look to get back on track as they travel to Washington to take on the Wizards. Defensively the Bulls will need to stop the deadly duo of Wall and Beal. At least shutting down one of them will help their efforts.

3:00 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of game three between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM, EST on ESPN.