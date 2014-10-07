Detroit Pistons Hold On To Beat The Chicago Bulls 111-109 In The Beginning Of The Stan Van Gundy Era

The Stan Van Gundy era is off to a great start in the Motor City. His Detroit Pistons came out victorious in a thrilling overtime game over the new-look Chicago Bulls 111-109 in a preseason game at the Palace of Auburn Hills Tuesday night.

In regulation, Tony Snell sunk two costless throws with 1.2 seconds remaining to tie the game at 102. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a potential buzzer-beater, and we were headed to overtime, where the Pistons would hang on to win.

In overtime, Jonas Jerebko's three pointer with 1:35 to go gave Detroit a comfortable 109-105 lead. Chicago answered back with a layup to make it 109-107, but it simply was too little, too late. Greg Monroe ensured the win by making two costless throws with less than a second left.

Greg Monroe, who came off the bench tonight after starting all 82 games last season, was Detroit's top scorer with 24 points and 8 rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also came off the bench after starting 41 games last season, and likewise put together a solid performance with 18 points. Detroit's defense forced solid pressure on Chicago's versatile offense, forcing 22 turnovers.

Detroit, as a team, struggled shooting the ball tonight. It will be hard to win games if you only shoot 41 percent from the field, 34 percent from three, and 70 percent from the costless throw line like they did tonight. Also, they'll need more production from the small forward position, as Caron Butler (0 points) and Kyle Singler (4 points) both struggled tonight.

Aaron Brooks and Jimmy Butler scored 18 apiece for Chicago, while Taj Gibson added 17. Chicago shot 46 percent from the field, 42 percent from the three-point line, and 76 percent from the charity stripe, much better marks than Detroit, but turning the ball over 22 times ultimately cost them the game.

Detroit, now 1-0 in the preseason, takes on Milwaukee on their home court Thursday, October 9 at 7:30 PM.

Chicago falls to 0-2 in the preseason and will also take on Milwaukee, except on Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 in Milwaukee.