Detroit Pistons Trade Will Bynum To The Boston Celtics For Joel Anthony

The Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics have finalized a trade that will send point guard Will Bynum to Boston in exchange for center Joel Anthony, ESPN Boston reports.

The Celtics appear to have made this trade for financial and roster flexibility purposes. Swapping Anthony, who was due $3.3 million this season, for Bynum, $2.9 million, saves the team $900,000 dollars.

It's unclear if both players will remain with their new teams or be cut, as both Boston (16 guaranteed contracts) and Detroit (16 guaranteed contracts) will need to slim their rosters to 15 guaranteed players. Both players have guaranteed contracts.

Bynum, 31, averaged 8.7 points in 18.8 minutes last season. He can serve as a very serviceable backup point guard if Boston elects to keep him.

Anthony, 32, played in just 33 games between Boston and Miami last season, averaging just 0.7 points and 1.0 rebound in 5.1 minutes of action.

This deal gives Boston extra flexibility under the luxury tax threshold while Detroit receives an extra body to improve frontcourt depth.