A Look At Lance Thomas, Who Might Just Be New York Knicks' Missing Piece

One week ago, on a cold, wet Wednesday night in Philadelphia, two brothers from the suburbs climbed into the nosebleed section of the Wells Fargo Center to watch their favorite professional basketball teams play.

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wait, really?

Yes, really. And here's the thing; this game was fun! The Knicks had just come off a glorious win over the New Orleans Pelicans, which broke their franchise record 16-game losing streak. The Sixers had just come off a 35-point loss courtesy of the Washington Wizards. So, the Knicks had a chance. Excitement was in the air, and orange and blue shirts dotted the stands.

While watching their teams warm up, chucking up jumpers, stretching themselves out, one of them noticed something.

"Besides Melo, I don't recognize any of the players on the Knicks," said one of the brothers.

This was until the game of the week began, and number 42, Lance Thomas, graced the Philadelphia hardwood and started making plays.

Lance started this season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, replacing the injured Kevin Durant in the starting lineup for 13 games and quite simply giving OKC another body to use as their injured players found time to heal. This was the first time Thomas had played significant minutes in an NBA game, playing 16-plus minutes for the Thunder in every game in November, only to be exiled to the bench for the rest of his Oklahoma City career.

So, how did Lance get here? A young NBA journeyman, Thomas has played for three teams in his first four seasons in the NBA, and he couldn't even make his professional debut until 65 games in the D-League.

But before all this, Thomas was scrapping and bruising for Duke, where in his senior year, he won a National Championship.

Wait, what?

Yup. Remember that crazy Duke-Butler championship game in 2010? That beautiful, incredible basketball game that ended with Gordon Hayward nearly banking in a half court heave to win it all?