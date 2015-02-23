New York Knicks Face Sacramento Kings As They Look For Third Straight Win

Three days after an emotional home win over the Toronto Raptors, the New York Knicks welcome the Sacramento Kings into Madison Square Garden. New York will be looking to win their 3rd game in a row, while the Kings will be looking to avoid their 3rd consecutive loss.

These teams haven't met each other since December 27th, when Sacramento beat the 'Bockers 135-129 in overtime at home, so this will be the first and only New York meeting for these clubs.

The Kings come into The Garden for their sixth game under George Karl, who has a 2-3 record with his new team thus far. Karl coached Carmelo Anthony back in Denver, but Anthony will not be on the court after being shut down for the season due to knee injuries.

Even without Anthony, the Knicks have found a new source for clutch shots recently in Langston Galloway, who nailed a couple of enourmous 3-pointers in the Knicks' most recent wins over the Pistons and Raptors.

However, the Knicks will have their hands full with the Kings' stars, Demarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay. Gay put up 28 points in Sacramento's surprise win over the Memphis Grizzlies six days ago, and New York will need to step up their perimeter defense to stop him.

It should also be noted that tonight's game is actually a make-up game. The Kings and Knicks were originally scheduled to play on January 26th, but were postponed until now due to inclement weather in New York.