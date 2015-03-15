Surging Boston Celtics Stop Indiana Pacers' Win Streak

When January turned into February, you would have been crazy to consider this a game between two red-hot teams by now. But since then, the Indiana Pacers have been the hottest team in the league, going 14-3 until tonight, and the Celtics going 12-7, which isn't bad either.

Both teams came into the game riding their longest win streaks, Indiana at seven and Boston at three. Boston has been there several times this season but has failed to keep the momentum going.

Celtics found rhythm first

Tonight, both teams struggled early to find a rhythm on offense in the first quarter. The lead changed several times, and when Boston took it back at 18-16, few would have guessed that they wouldn't give it back again. But from that point, with two minutes left of the first period and for a good part of the second one, the Celtics had an easier time finding shots than the Pacers had, especially center Tyler Zeller who had a big first half with 12 points on 6 of 6 shooting.

If it hadn't been for a couple of lapses, the Celtics, who led by as much as 15 points, would have gone to the break with a two-digit lead. Instead, the Pacers took some optimism into the locker room, even though they were behind, 45-37.

George Hill, a one-man offense

From the beginning of the second half the Pacers defense played with more energy and George Hill, who has been very good since returning from injury earlier this season, took over on offense. Soon the lead was down to one point, 49-48, but Indiana couldn't capitalize on their improved effort, and Boston started to move away again. The third quarter ended with a seven-point Boston lead, 67-60.

When they were able to push the lead back up to double digits early in the fourth quarter, it looked like they had finally broken Indiana, but the Pacers answered back and cut Boston's lead to four with a little less than five minutes to go.

But the Celtics have great confidence right now, and they never let the Pacers get any closer until Rodney Stuckey hit a three pointer with five seconds left of the game to make it 92-89. Brandon Bass sealed the game by hitting both his free-throw attempts and putting the game out of reach.

George Hill had a huge night as a one-man offense for Indiana with 30 points and eight assists. He did have some help from his guards, Rodney Stuckey, C.J. Miles, and C.J. Watson who combined for 7 of 13 from three-point range and 37 points in all.

For the Celtics, Tyler Zeller had a very solid night with 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting and seven boards. Brandon Bass, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder scored 16 points each.

After three losses, this was Celtics coach Brad Stevens' first win in Banker's Life Field House. The Celtics are now only a half game out of the playoffs.

Next up for the Boston Celtics is yet another crucial game for their playoff chances, Monday night at home against the Miami Heat. The Indiana Pacers finish a four-game home stand on Monday against the Toronto Raptors.