Bobby Portis Declares For 2015 NBA Draft
AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

Bobby Portis is leaving quite the legacy behind at Arkansas. In his sophomore season, he lead the Razorbacks to the third round of the March Madness tournament and he also led the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks--averaging 17.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.1 spg and 1.4 bpg. There is also a pretty special award that he recieved over the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Willie Cauley-Stein among others. Portis was named SEC Player of the Year for the 2014-15 season.