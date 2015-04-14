Bobby Portis Declares For 2015 NBA Draft

Bobby Portis is leaving quite the legacy behind at Arkansas. In his sophomore season, he lead the Razorbacks to the third round of the March Madness tournament and he also led the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks--averaging 17.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.1 spg and 1.4 bpg. There is also a pretty special award that he recieved over the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Willie Cauley-Stein among others. Portis was named SEC Player of the Year for the 2014-15 season.

Similarly to Sam Dekker, Portis announced that he will enter the Draft via Twitter.

In the NBA, Portis projects to be a versatile forward. Standing at 6'11", he possesses all the physical tools required to be a solid big man at either the power forward or center position. Some time in the weightroom certainly wouldn't hurt, though. His ability to make an impact offensively also helps his draft stock as he eclipsed double figures in all but two of his 36 games played this season; in 13 of those games, Portis scored over 20 points or higher--including a 32-point explosion against Vanderbilt.

Most experts expect Portis to land somewhere in the late teens on draft day, but it would not be surprising to see his stock rise rapidly once draft workouts begin. He could sneak his way into the lottery if the right team fancies what he has to offer.