Chicago Bulls - Cleveland Cavaliers 2015 NBA Playoffs Score Game 1 (99-92)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Final box score (via nba.com):

Final: Bulls 99,  Cavaliers 92.

Q4 (0:09): Butler splits free throws the Bulls' lead is 6. It appears the Bulls  will win this game.

Q4 (0:11): Dunleavy makes a free throw and Shumpert quickly replies with a jam. Bulls lead 97-92.

Q4 (0:21): Rose seems to have injured his shoulder. Hopefully, it isn't too serious.

Q4 (0:30): The bank is open! Jimmy Butler makes a big shot and the Bulls lead 96-90. The Cavaliers have not lead in this game.

Q4 (1:33): Iman Shumpert finishes at the rim and he joins Rose and Butler in the 20-point club. Bulls lead 94-90.

Q4 (2:36): Tristan Thompson finishes a lay-up alley-oop off a Dellavedova lob. Bulls lead, 94-88.

Q4 (3:25): Gasol makes a jumper and the score is now 94-86, favoring the Bulls.

Q4 (4:28): Butler makes a triple and he's up to 17 points. Bulls  lead, 92-86.

Q4 (5:01): Butler is fouled and he splits the free throws. Bulls lead 89-86.

Q4 (5:21): Shumpert knocks down a pair and he's up to 18 points. Bulls lead, 88-86.

Q4 (5:21): Iman Shumpert  draws a foul and is headed to the line. On the previous play, Derrick Rose hit a big jumper. Bulls lead, 88-84.

Q4 (6:18): Thompson can't hit but LeBron James  is there to clean it up. Bulls lead 86-84.

Q4 (7:39): Jimmy Butler hits big jumper over Lebron, but James comes right back at him with a lefty lay up. Bulls lead, 86-82.

Q4 (8:31): Taj Gibson heads to the line after a foul and he splits the free throws. Bulls lead 84-80.

Q4 (8:57): Kyrie Irving  trades buckets with Taj Gibson, then converts on the and-1. Bulls now only lead 83-80. We have ourselves a game!

Q4 (10:03); Iman Shumpert  hits his fourth three of the game and the Bulls lead 81-75.

Q4 (11:03): Kyrie Irving  gets the fourth quarter started with two points at the free throw line. Cavaliers trail, 81-72.

With 12 minutes left in regulation, here is the box score (via nba.com):

End of Q3: Bulls 81, Cavaliers 70.

Q3 (0:47): LeBron James uses his size to score down low but Aaron Brooks  hits a triple. Bulls  lead 79-68.

Q3 (1:35): Jimmy Butler misses the layup in transition but Taj Gibson  is there to clean it up. Bulls lead, 76-66.

Q3 (2:44): Shumpert  hits a triple and Bulls' lead is nowdown to 8 at 74-66.

Q3 (3:23): Matthew Dellavedova hits a corner triple and the Cavaliers  trail, 74-63.

Q3 (4:10): Mozgov scores, Gasol retaliates; Irving scores, Gasol, retaliates. That is becoming a theme in this game. Bulls lead, 74-59.

Q3 (5:19): Mozgov finally ends the drought but Rose quickly scores again. Bulls lead, 70-55.

Q3 (6:10): Gasol with ANOTHER bucket and the lead keeps growing. Bulls lead 68-63.

Q3 (6:42): Pau Gasol gets a rebound off a Derrick Rose miss and puts it back for the and-1. The run continues at 13-0. Bulls lead, 66-53.

Q3 (7:16): With a Derrick Rose triple and a Jimmy Butler steal and slam, the Bulls' run is now at 10-0 as they lead 63-53.

Q3 (8:12): Butler hits a triple from the top of the key and Derrick Rose adds two more and the score is 58-53, Bulls.

Q3 (9:02): Paul Gasol and Kyrie Irving trade buckets and the game is tied at 53.

Q3 (10:25): Mozgov ties it up at 51 with an easy bucket at the rim.

Q3 (10:58): Tomfey Mozgov draws a foul of his own and he knocks down both. Bulls  lead, 51-49.

Q3 (11:16): Jimmy Butler  draws a foul and hits both free throws.  Bulls lead, 51-47.

Q3 (11:40): Iman Shumpert gets the second half rolling with a corner triple. The Bulls  only lead 49-47.

Halftime Box Score (via nba.com):

Halftime: Bulls 49, Cavaliers 44.

Q2 (0:26): LeBron gets big on Butler in the post.  Pau Gasol responds with a long two. Bulls lead, 49-44.

Q2 (1:21): The call is no longer a goaltend and the score is 47-42.

Q2 (1:21): LeBron James swats Derrick Rose's shot into another dimension but it is ruled a goaltend. Bulls lead, 49-42.

Q2 (2:01): Kyrie Irving shows off the handles and he finishes a tough layup. Mike Miller then hits a big triple the Bulls' lead is cut to 3. Chicago leads, 45-42.

Q2 (3:14): Kyrire Irving makes two free throws and Rose gets the points back on the other end. Bulls lead 45-37.

Q2 (5:37): Jimmy Butler shows off a nice move to get to the basket. LeBron replies with a long jumper and the Bulls' lead is 41-35.

Q2 (6:20): Kyrie Irving is taking the game over, now. He has scored the last 10 points for the Cavaliers after an and-1, two free throws, a triple and a tough finish over Noah. Bulls lead, 39-33.

Q2 (7:47): Rose hits a tough jumper over LeBron and Kyrie Irving converts on the and-1 on the other end. Bulls, 37-26.

Q2 (8:27): Shumpert throws down a monster slam and the score is 35-23, favoring the Bulls.

Q2 (8:40): Aaron Brooks scores two points for the Bulls but Tristan Thompson is fouled on the other end. Thompson

Q2 (9:27): LeBron James has scored the last 4 points in this game and he now has 8 points. Bulls lead, 33-21.

Q2 (10:14): Kirk Hinrich hits a triple and he has scored the last 6 points for the Bulls as they lead 33-17.

Q2 (11:31): Matthew Dellavedova kicks off the second quarter with a put back. The Bulls now lead, 27-17.

Here is your first quarter box score (via nba.com):

End of Q1: Bulls 27, Cavaliers 15. The Bulls have gotten off to quick starts in the last two games and Kirk Hinrich has played in the first quarter of both of them. This might be more than a coincidence.

Q1 (1:30): LeBron James is starting to put the team on his back. This isn't anything new for him. Bulls lead, 27-13.

Q1 (2:27): Dunleavy tacks on two more and he is a perfect 5-for-5 from the field for 13 total points. This guy is on fire! Bulls lead, 27-11.

Q1 (3:27): A defensive 3-scond violation is called on the Bulls and Kyrie Irving makes the free throw. Bulls lead, 23-11.

Q1 (4:25): LeBron James takes and makes his first shot of the game. Bulls lead, 21-10.

Q1 (5:04): Mozgov splits free throws and the Cavaliers trail 21-8. Dunleavy has 11 points.

Q1 (5:49): Butler  scores and Rose hits his second triple. Bulls lead, 18-5.

Q1 (6:59): Dunleavy  hits another triple--making them 3-for-3 from deep. Shumpert matches and the Cavaliers trail 13-5.

Q1 (8:27): Mike Dunleavy makes his second bucket of the game. Rose has also made a triple and the Bulls  lead, 8-2.

Q1 (10:51): Iman Shumpert scores for the Cavaliers and Joakim Noah  follows it with an empty trip at the line. Bulls, 3-2.

Q1 (11:34): MIke Dunleavy Jr.  has the first three points of the series and the  Bulls  lead 3-0.

Mike Miller  and Iman Shumpert  will be starting in place of Kevin Love  and JR Smith.

We are within 15 minutes of tip-off of Game 1. Get your popcorn ready, NBA  fans. It is almost time for the match-up everyone has been waiting for: Kirk Hinrich vs. Matthew Dellavedova.

The hate is real, and the stage is set for an extremely entertaining Game 1. 

Cleveland fan responding to Noah: 

Here are some of the remarks Noah made about Cleveland a while back: 