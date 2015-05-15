NBA Draft 2015: Complete First-Round Mock Draft And Analysis

Fans of NBA teams that aren't in the playoffs are left with a couple options. They could watch hockey. They could watch the NBA Playoffs--complete with buzzer-beaters and Jimmy Butler's clamps--or they could start to look ahead to the NBA Draft.

As a fan of the Orlando Magic, this writer is particularly partial to the last option. Fans of non-lottery teams are already all-knowing of where their team will be selecting but for the fans of the other 14 teams, they are left praying for just the right ping pong balls. The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the season on a 12-game losing streak to overtake the New York Knicks for worst record in the NBA and, thus, have the best odds at the number one pick. So now we have a starting point, let's hop into the fun.

(Note: This article will include few statistics and mostly feature the eye test and "fit." You're welcome, Charles Barkley)

Pick Number 1 - Minnesota Timberwolves - Karl-Anthony Towns, PF, Kentucky

The Timberwolves already have two number one overall picks in Anthony Bennett and 2014-15 Rookie of the Year Andrew Wiggins. Throw in Zach LaVine, Shabazz Muhammed, Ricky Rubio and Gorgui Dieng and the Wolves have a solid young nucleus. Adding Towns would only add to that young talent bank but this one has a little more familiarity with winning than his potential teammates. Towns is fresh off a 38-1 season with the Kentucky Wildcats that could have gone undefeated if not for some insane shooting by Sam Dekker.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a really good low post scorer with the ability to back opponents down and score over the top with an array of moves. His hook shot, in particular, helped the Wildcats squeak by Notre Dame in the Elite 8. The biggest advantage that pushes Towns to the top is his defense. This is not a knock on Jahlil Okafor, but Towns is on another level with his paint protection and uncanny ability to swat shots into the fourth row. That will be a great foundation piece to add alongside Wiggins' perimeter defense.

Pick Number 2 - New York Knicks - Jahlil Okafor, C, Duke

The Knicks were a dumpster fire this past season. The triangle offense was a disaster and they finished 17-65. Carmelo Anthony and Tim Hardaway Jr. are the only players worth mentioning on a pretty horrendous roster. New York has been tied to upcoming free agent Greg Monroe and an addition of a guard (i.e. Reggie Jackson, Rajon Rondo, etc.) is not unlikely. At this point, Phil Jackson's best option is to take the best player available and that is Duke freshman Jahlil Okafor.

Okafor is a tradtional low post big. He has good size and a plethora of moves. Some have even compared Okafor to four-time NBA champion Tim Duncan. Okafor also has the ability to make an impact as a scorer from day one. With the lack of talent that the Knicks put on the floor in 2014-15, anything is an upgrade; however, Okafor just might be a fit. When Carmelo isn't shooting, Okafor will get a really good chance to put up big numbers, and he could even be crowned Rookie of the Year. Remember, this team gave Cole Aldrich enough touches to score 24 points on 16 shots. It can be said with extreme confidence that Okafor is better than Aldrich and, knock on wood, should make a substantially larger impact.

The main knock on Okafor is his defensive shortcomings but, like Nikola Vucevic, he can become respectable with time. Another problem with Okafor is his inability to knock down free throws at a respectable clip. With the NBA moving towards the Hack-A-Shaq strategy, this could be costly for whichever team draft the big man.

Pick Number 3 - Philadelphia 76ers - D'Angelo Russell, G, Ohio State

On Draft Day, Sixers fans will be hoping and praying that Sam Hinkie selects a player who will suit up for them this season and isn't a center. Lucky for Sixers fans, the two big men worth taking this high should be off the board and even if they reach on an international player like Kristaps Porzingas or Mario Hezonja, both are expected to come over and play right away.

After selecting Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel in the last two drafts, the Sixers are pretty well set in the frontcourt. However, after trading former-Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, there is a huge hole at the point guard position. D'Angelo Russell just so happens to play point guard, and he happens to play it very well. In just one season at Ohio State, Russell showed the ability to score in bunches and his court vision is unparalled by any player at his age. The Sixers have a lot of needs, but Russell makes a lot of sense as the new face of the franchise alongside their Twin Towers up front. The only question is whether or not he'll fight Isaiah Canaan for the number 0 jersey.

Pick Number 4 - Los Angeles Lakers - Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, China

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Lakers still have the corpse of Kobe Bryant and Julius Randle is coming off an injury that caused him to miss his rookie season. If you want to consider Nick "Swaggy P" Young a solid asset, we can throw him into the mix but outside of those three, there isn't a lot of talent to go around in LaLa land. Jordan Clarkson just came off an impressive rookie season after being the 46th pick. The Lakers also have some cap space to throw at Jimmy Butler or Kevin Love or Marc Gasol or LaMarcus Aldridge but don't bet on them getting any players better than Tobias Harris in free agency.

Similarly to the Knicks, the Lakers should take the best player available. Mudiay opted to play in China for the Guangdong Tigers instead of playing college ball and that probably hurt his draft stock, but he could be in the running for the top pick if he performs well in workouts. Mudiay would most likely get the starting nod over Clarkson and when Kobe retires--if that day ever comes--Clarkson can return as the starting point guard. Mudiay's 6-5 frame allows him to play either guard position and that versatility should give him a case for Rookie of the Year--that is, if he plays well enough in the Kobe System to garner touches. But if Swaggy P can do it, Mudiay can too.

Pick Number 5 - Orlando Magic - Justise Winslow, SF, Duke

This is where the Draft gets fun. The first four picks are pretty sure-fire--barring injuries and whatever Hinkie does before drafts. If anyone has a chance of jumping into the top five, it's Justise Winslow. Winslow has made giant strides that would impress Giannis Antetokounmpo since the beginning of the NCAA Tournament. It wouldn't be surprising if he continues to ascend into the top four. The top four still seems pretty solid, though, so the fifth pick is probably just right.

For Orlando, there lies a roster full of perimeter defenders, but there's always room for one more. Tobias Harris probably won't return and Aaron Gordon began playing the four more as the season wound down so that leaves a hole for a certain Duke forward. Justise is his name and hopefully he'll help the Magic get their Wins-high. Drafting Winslow also gives the Magic some flexibilty in free agency to pursue a highly-coveted power forward like LaMarcus Aldridge (okay, that's a reach but Bill Simmons suggested it first). Paul Millsap is probably more likely but the realistic wheelhouse isn't met until names like Thaddeus Young, Tristan Thompson, and David West are mentioned. One more step and we'll officially be off topic. The Magic could try to replace Tobias with a restricted free agent like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, or Draymond Green but the odds of the Spurs, Bulls or Warriors letting that happen is slim to none so Justise Winslow fits the same mold while also being reasonable for fans to hope for. Speaking of hope, the Magic is reportedly really high on Tom Thibodeau if the Bulls fire him, and if he can work the same Magic on Winslow that he did on Jimmy Butler, Magic fans will be very happy.

Pick Number 6 - Sacramento Kings - Kristaps Porzingas, PF, Latvia

This pick was toss up between Kristaps Porzingas and Willie Trill Cauley-Stein for the longest time until memories of the Kings picking Nik Stauskas over Elfrid Payton last year came to mind. While Willie Trill Cauley-Stein (try saying that five times fast), is the best shot blocker in the Draft, Porzingas seems to be a better fit--unless, of course, the Kings want another shooting guard who can shoot. Either way, Porzingas fills a need, has star potential, and is the international player who doesn't have lockerroom issues. With Rudy Gay being the main slasher on the team and DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins continuing to develop as a star center, Porzingas can be inserted as a stretch-four who can also swat shots with the best of them.

Porzingas has plenty of question marks and rightfully so. He's really slim and lacks game with his back to the basket. For those who followed last year's draft, he's a lot like Dante Exum--not many people have seem him play and he hasn't played against the best that the college game has to offer. Also like Exum, Porzingas has the potential to be a really special player. Some have even compared him to international-sensation Dirk Nowitzki. Hopefully, this will be the year that the Kings draft a player who actually pans out; sorry, Thomas Robinson, Ben McLemore and everyone else the Kings have drafted who isn't named DeMarcus Cousins.

Pick Number 7 - Denver Nuggets - Mario Hezonja, G/F, Croatia

Do the Nuggets regret firing George Karl yet? This team was really good to start the post-Melo era, but they've slipped into the horrible slum that features teams that aren't bad enough to tank and get a high pick but also aren't good enough to make the playoffs. That might sound familiar to Pistons fans as they've been in this position for 10 years.

The crazy thing is, the Nuggets have some good pieces in Ty Lawson, Kenneth Faried, and Jusuf Nurkic. They just can't get wins consistently. Wilson Chandler was solid but trade rumors swirled around him all year. Danilo Gallinari, on the other hand, squeezed an 82-game slump into his 59 games played this season. Arron Afflalo wasn't horrible, but he also didn't reach lofty expectations after nearly making the All-Star team a year prior; he's in Portland now, though, and there is now an opening for a shooting guard to shine.

Some people in Denver think Randy Foye is the answer. He isn't. Gary Harris is still young, but he struggled mightily in his rookie season. There is a certain wing player with swagger and lockerroom issues that could be the answer. No, the Nuggets won't be trading for Nick Young. There is an answer in the Draft and his name is Mario Hezonja. While long analysis into Hezonja's game could work, YouTube highlights probably serve him more justice as that's about all the footage there is of him.

Pick Number 8 - Detroit Pistons - Stanley Johnson, SF, Arizona

Stan Van Gundy is making moves and, this time, it isn't upsetting Dwight Howard. After adding Reggie Jackson and Jodie Meeks to Andre Drummond and Brandon Jennings, SVG can capitalize in the Draft and pick a lock down perimeter defender. The Bad Boys aren't walking through the door so the immediate answer comes in the form of Arizona's Stanley Johnson. With Justise Winslow not likely to slip this far, Johnson is the next best option. His highlights can also speak volumes but if Pistons fans have 27 minutes to spare and want to fall in love with a player who isn't Rasheed Wallace, here is Stanley Johnson:

Pick Number 9 - Charlotte Hornets - Willie Trill Cauley-Stein, F/C, Kentucky

So Michael Jordan took Noah Vonleh and Cody Zeller with the Hornets' last two lottery picks and Bismack Biyombo in the year before that. While all three of those players could be very good and Zeller is already impressing, Cauley-Stein does something that the others just can't--make up for Al Jefferson's inabilty to stop anyone in the paint. Cauley-Stein covers ground on defense like Anthony Davis. But wait, there's more! He also used to be a wide receiver in high school so he has the ability to get out in transition and be a legitimate threat, kind of how Cody Zeller was suppose to be. He is also really good at dunking on Florida players, so watch out, Joakim Noah and Bradley Beal.

If Cauley-Stein can ever develop some offense outside of easy dunks and layups and general hustle points, he'll look like a steal at the ninth pick. Wasn't there just a ninth pick steal not too long ago?

Pick Number 10 - Miami Heat - Trey Lyles, F, Kentucky

The Heat have Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and LeBro-- Oh wait. The Heat have Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Hassan Whiteside, and potentially Goran Dragic if he re-signs. That covers every position except for the small forward position. Trey Lyles played small forward on a star-studded Kentucky team this past season after Alex Poythress was sidelined with an ACL tear. Lyles wasn't a star in his one season at Kentucky, but he got the job done and did everything needed to win 38 straight games. That just so happens to be exactly what the Heat need. Even if Luol Deng does re-sign, Trey Lyles can play either forward position off the bench and excel. If Lyles would've played for any team other than Kentucky, he could've been the top option and he could even be in the discussion for a top-five pick. He is just that good, and if Pat Riley is smart, he'll see that and select the Kentucky forward. Lyles is the type of player who we could all look back at five years from now and say "how did he fall to pick 10?"

Pick Number 11 - Indiana Pacers - Myles Turner, F/C, Texas

Those who still believe in Roy Hibbert aren't going to like this pick, but he hasn't been the same player since he made the All-Star game in 2012. Last season, Hibbert went from top-tier center in the East to Kwame Brown in the matter of a few games. Some blame it on the Evan Turner trade, but the reason why is irrelevant. The Pacers have gotten to the point where they have to move on and get a new seven-foot shot blocker with a nice touch. Larry Bird wants his team to play faster and Myles Turner wants to prove that he is athletic enough to play in the NBA. It seems like a match made in heaven. Remember, Turner was the second ranked prospect coming out of high school last summer, only behind Jahlil Okafor. So the hype is there and with Paul George in tow, don't the Pacers need all the hype they can get as they try to get back on track?

Pick Number 12 - Utah Jazz - Frank Kaminsky, C, Wisconsin

Backcourt featuring a former NCAA Player of the Year and an Australian? Check. Frontcourt composed of shot blockers and a max contract? Check. The Jazz seem to have all the pieces to be a solid young team that plays hard. The next step is adding a rock-solid stretch five. Teams are falling in love with stretch four's and Frank Kaminsky can one-up them as a stretch five. Could you imagine DeAndre Jordan stepping out to the three-point line?

Kaminsky would create matchup nightmares behind Rudy "The Stifle Tower" Gobert and his four years experience in college make him the perfect fit for this young Jazz team.

Pick Number 13 - Phoenix Suns - Kelly Oubre, G/F, Kansas

Some players just seem like Suns players. Kelly Oubre is one of those players. The Suns always seem to have solid players at every position, but adding Oubre would give them another dimension as a three-point shooter who can score in a plethora of ways. His defense is also respectable so he isn't a liability on that end. Oubre is also off to a great start saying all the right things to the media; if he can do the same in team interviews he could win over the hearts of many executives. The Suns just have to hope that someone doesn't snag Oubre before the 13th pick. If nothing else, Oubre sounds like he'll be a good player, calling himself "the hardest worker."

Pick Number 14 - Oklahoma City Thunder - R.J. Hunter, SG, Georgia State

The Thunder have Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka. They don't need this pick nearly as much as they need good health. Regardless, Westbrook wasn't able to carry the team to the playoffs and now they're in the lottery with a (very slim) chance at the first overall pick. It would appear life is coming at the Thunder very fast and with Durant's free agency looming, this pick has to be a homerun. That is exactly why Sam Presti has to reach on NCAA Tournament hero R.J. Hunter.

R.J. Hunter went from barely making the tournament after beating Georgia Southern, 38-36 (yes, that was the real score of a real college game to get a real automatic bid into the real NCAA Tournament), to hitting the game-winner to upset Baylor in the NCAA Tournament.

When Hunter isn't making game-winners he can also be found scoring points in bunches while still playing solid defense.

The shooting guard position hasn't been the same for the Thunder since Thabo Sefolosha left for the Atlanta Hawks. Scott Brooks has tried Kyle Singler and Jeremy Lamb but the success has been minimal. It is time to try someone new and R.J. Hunter's scoring ability seems to be just right.

Pick Number 15 - Atlanta Hawks - Sam Dekker, SF, Wisconsin

The Hawks are in a boat similar to the one the Thunder are riding--except not as broken. Thanks to Joe Johnson, the Hawks gained the rights to swap picks with the Brooklyn Nets and that is exactly what they did.

With DeMarre Carroll and Paul Millsap possibly returning, the Hawks have to take the best forward available. That forward just so happens to be Sam Dekker who improved his draft stock mightily after a tournament explosion. As any Arizona fan can tell you, Dekker can really shoot the three-ball.

Dekker is more than a Steve Novak stand-still sniper. He also has a high basketball IQ and he always seems to make the right play. That quality is exactly what the Hawks embody as a team so his fit should be seemless. Boy, can Dekker shoot, though.

Pick Number 16 - Boston Celtics - Devin Booker, SG, Kentucky

The Celtics made huge strides after having the fifth-worst record in the NBA last season and their roster is comprised of some really solid young pieces in Jared Sullinger, Kelly Olynyk, Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley. However, while the NBA is starting to move toward a jump shot-heavy league, the Celtics need someone who can shoot the lights out, something they haven't had since Ray Allen flew south for the rest of his career.

The Celtics have a hole and Devin Booker is just the piece to fill it. Rupp Arena is going to need a new set of lights after Booker shot them all out at his lone season at Kentucky. Shooting is certainly his biggest asset but Booker is also athletic enough to be a slashing threat and also do some damage in transition. Ray Allen's number 20 jersey is even available for the taking. It looks like a match made in heaven--which is about the limit of Booker's shooting range.

Pick Number 17 - Milwaukee Bucks - Kevon Looney, PF, UCLA

If there was one defining quality that the Bucks embody, it's their length. Giannis Antetokounmpo is almost seven-foot tall and Michael Carter-Williams is 6'6"; and that's just their backcourt! John Henson also has a wingspan that can reach from Milwaukee to North Carolina, where he went to high school.

That being considered, there is only one reasonable thing to look for in the Draft: more length and youth. Kevon Looney fits the bill and he can even stretch the floor a little bit. Bucks fans should be Looney about Kevon.

Pick Number 18 - Houston Rockets - Jerian Grant, PG, Notre Dame

Look, Patrick Beverly is a hound when healthy, but when he isn't on the floor, Houston has a problem. Jason Terry and Pablo Prigioni probably have their fans but neither can offer the same athleticism that Jerian Grant does. Just look:

Grant also lead Notre Dame to the Elite 8 and a near-upset of the then-undefeated Kentucky Wildcats. So he's more than just a man with launchpads for legs. Grant also make 15 straight threes in a recent workout.

Pick Number 19 - Washington Wizards - Bobby Portis, PF, Arkansas

Remember Jan Vesely? If you don't, think Blake Griffin only Turkish and more like Kyrylo Fesenko. The point is, the Wizards have had a horrible lack of production from their back up power forwards. Kris Humphries' days of solid games lasted longer than his marriage to Kim Kardashian, but he's getting up there in age and Kevin Seraphin is finally looking like a real player and more than just an Instagram and Snapchat expert, his username for both is "kslife." However, Seraphin was also drafted five years ago.

Bobby Portis is a hard worker and showed a solid ability to score at Arkansas. He also has good length at 6'11" and he could be a really great eventual-replacement for Nene whenever he and the Wizards part ways. Portis is a really good value pick at number 19. The Wizards could do a lot worse; looking at you, Jan Vesely.

Pick Number 20 - Toronto Raptors - Montrezl Harrell, PF, Louisville

It is totally possible that the Raptors reach on another player who no one, aside fron Fran Fraschilla, has heard of, but it seems unlikely that Masai Ujiri does that twice in a row. This year, American Montrezl Harrell seems to make more sense. Harrell was a pitbull at Louisville and he even played on the same U19 FIBA USA team that Jahlil Okafor, Aaron Gordon, Elfrid Payton, and many other phenomenal young players did. The best comparison has to Udonis Haslem. Both are undersized but no one outhustles them. Let's just hope Harrell can practice against Tyler Hansborough regularly without one of them ending up in an early grave. Actually, that would make for a great reality TV show (that's almost an oxymoron). Someone make this happen.

Pick Number 21 - Dallas Mavericks - Tyus Jones, PG, Duke

This was a long time ago, but before Rajon Rondo destroyed everything good about the Mavericks, their offense was really good. Jameer Nelson was the perfect play maker who also spaced the floor. Tyus Jones isn't exactly there yet but he is very similar to Jameer Nelson as they are both small, generally unathletic guards who use timing and sneaky quickness to do damage. Mark Cuban can rise up from the Rondo rigmorale, but he has to go back to the Nelson-type running the show. Jones also showed off the ability to be a "big time player" and generally shine in the spotlight as he was named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player and his Duke BlueDevils were crowned 2015 Champions.

Pick Number 22 - Chicago Bulls - Cameron Payne, PG, Murray State

The Bulls have drafted wings really well in the past, even with the jury still out on Doug McDermott--so it only makes sense that the Bulls should try to avenge the catastrophe that was the drafting of Jeff Teague's younger brother Marquise. This time will be different though. Cameron Payne is this year's Elfrid Payton and, like Payton, Payne will probably sneak into the Lottery. However, if that doesn't happen, Payne would be the perfect backup to Derrick Rose, and it would be a nice change of pace from the usual undersized volume scorer who miraculously breaks out in Rose's absense.

Pick Number 23 - Portland TrailBlazers - Christian Wood, PF, UNLV

Some people are sold on Meyers Leonard becoming a great stretch four behind LaMarcus Aldridge. While that isn't too big of a stretch, it wouldn't hurt for the Blazers to take another big man with range and the added depth couldn't hurt just in case Aldridge leaves in free agency. No matter what happens, Wood is the best bet for Portland's future. Being 6'11" with a 7'3" wingspan, Wood's defensive ceiling is significantly higher than Leonard's or Aldridge's. He just needs to fill out.

Pick Number 24 - Cleveland Cavaliers - Justin Anderson, G/F, Virginia

Surprisingly, the Cavaliers don't have a lot of holes on their roster but a do-it-all wing off the bench is one thing they could really benefit from. Justin Anderson doesn't have a specific skill that he accels at but he also doesn't have anything that he really struggles with. He also plays hard on defense so he is be a really good addition to any title-contender. It's too bad the Spurs aren't picking here because he is the epitome of a Spurs-type player but that just might be what the Cavaliers need.

Pick Number 25 - Memphis Grizzlies - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, SF, Arizona

The Grizzlies play suffocating defense and have a need for a young small forward to add to the grindhouse. There aren't many better perimeter defenders in this draft class than Rondae Hollis-Jefferson--just ask D'Angelo Russell. The more lockdown defenders the Grizzlies can add, the scarier they become. The combination of Tony Allen and Hollis-Jefferson is one that could be a young-old combination for the ages. It isn't quite Duncan and Robinson but the transition would be similar. Also, the shimmy is the perfect addition to Allen's constant "All-Defensive 1st Team" cries.

Pick Number 26 - San Antonio Spurs - Delon Wright, PG, Utah

One could try to explain how a player fits with the Spurs or one could use a quote from DraftExpress and let that do the talking: "From an athleticism standpoint, Wright is unique, as he is not particularly quick or explosive by traditional standards, but rather relies on a very herky-jerky style that helps keep defenders off balance. Wright plays at a variety of different speeds, changing directions frequently with slithery ball-handling moves and crafty footwork. His distinct pace and shifty style of play makes him difficult to guard, as he utilizes a variety of different Eurostep moves, ball-fakes and other deceptive techniques from his huge bag of tricks—helping him draw fouls at a very nice rate." Now, imagine what this guy could do under Tony Parker's and Manu Ginobili's tutelage. That is all.

Pick Number 27 - Los Angeles Lakers - Jarrell Martin, PF, LSU

The Lakers need to take the best player available at this point and probably for the next three to five years but at pick number 27, Jarrell Martin is the best of who's left. Martin is athletic and can score in a lot of different ways--mostly with face-ups and jumpers. His jump shot has a hitch in it so it isn't great but if the Lakers don't retain Carlos Boozer, they'll still have a player who shoots the ball from way back by his ear. Martin has good size but he doesn't exactly know how to use it yet but he can learn along with Julius Randle as they are very similar.

Pick Number 28 - Boston Celtics - Dakari Johnson, C, Kentucky

For those keeping track at home, this is the fifth Kentucky player projected as a first-rounder. Dakari Johnson is big with a post hook. Johnson plays good defense so he can be the antithesis to Kelly Olynyk when the former-Gonzaga Bulldog sits. The added depth also helps with the rebuild as the Celtics claw back to legitimacy.

Pick Number 29 - Brooklyn Nets - George De Paula, PG, Brazil

Whoomp! There it is! Finally, the international player with insane size and a name no one knows. De Paula has size similar to Rajon Rondo, only bigger. The Brazilian is about 6'6" with shoes and his wingspan was recently recorded at 7'1" which is crazy for a point guard. His size also gives him the abilty to (brace yourself for a cliche) see over defenders and his court vision is excellent. The Nets really need someone to replace the corpse of Deron Williams who is under the age of 30. De Paula seems like he could be their guy.

Pick Number 30 - Golden State Warriors - Cliff Alexander, PF/C, Kansas

The Warriors have it all; this pick is just giving them more all. Cliff Alexander started off pretty slowly at Kansas but once he found his rhythm and adjusted to the college game, he looked really good. Then he was disqualified for the rest of the season after questions about his eligability arose. It was a real shame because he could easily have been a top-20 player if he could've played in the NCAA Tournament. Nonetheless, Alexander is the size of a tank with long arms and there's always room for those types of players. Playing time will probably be hard to come by as he'll be battling to get minutes in the clogged Warriors frontcourt but Alexander is a low-risk player with serious high-reward potential. If nothing else, he can scare opposing players with a mug meaner than Andew Bynum in the 2011 Playoffs (sorry, J.J. Barea).