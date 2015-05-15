NBA Draft 2015: Complete First-Round Mock Draft And Analysis
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of NBA teams that aren't in the playoffs are left with a couple options. They could watch hockey. They could watch the NBA Playoffs--complete with buzzer-beaters and Jimmy Butler's clamps--or they could start to look ahead to the NBA Draft.

As a fan of the Orlando Magic, this writer is particularly partial to the last option. Fans of non-lottery teams are already all-knowing of where their team will be selecting but for the fans of the other 14 teams, they are left praying for just the right ping pong balls. The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the season on a 12-game losing streak to overtake the New York Knicks for worst record in the NBA and, thus, have the best odds at the number one pick. So now we have a starting point, let's hop into the fun.

(Note: This article will include few statistics and mostly feature the eye test and "fit." You're welcome, Charles Barkley)

Pick Number 1 - Minnesota Timberwolves - Karl-Anthony Towns, PF, Kentucky 

The Timberwolves already have two number one overall picks in Anthony Bennett and 2014-15 Rookie of the Year Andrew Wiggins. Throw in Zach LaVine, Shabazz Muhammed, Ricky Rubio and Gorgui Dieng and the Wolves have a solid young nucleus. Adding Towns would only add to that young talent bank but this one has a little more familiarity with winning than his potential teammates. Towns is fresh off a 38-1 season with the Kentucky Wildcats that could have gone undefeated if not for some insane shooting by Sam Dekker.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a really good low post scorer with the ability to back opponents down and score over the top with an array of moves. His hook shot, in particular, helped the Wildcats squeak by Notre Dame in the Elite 8. The biggest advantage that pushes Towns to the top is his defense. This is not a knock on Jahlil Okafor, but Towns is on another level with his paint protection and uncanny ability to swat shots into the fourth row. That will be a great foundation piece to add alongside Wiggins' perimeter defense.

Pick Number 2 - New York Knicks - Jahlil Okafor, C, Duke

The Knicks were a dumpster fire this past season. The triangle offense was a disaster and they finished 17-65. Carmelo Anthony and Tim Hardaway Jr. are the only players worth mentioning on a pretty horrendous roster. New York has been tied to upcoming free agent Greg Monroe and an addition of a guard (i.e. Reggie Jackson, Rajon Rondo, etc.) is not unlikely. At this point, Phil Jackson's best option is to take the best player available and that is Duke freshman Jahlil Okafor.

Okafor is a tradtional low post big. He has good size and a plethora of moves. Some have even compared Okafor to four-time NBA champion Tim Duncan. Okafor also has the ability to make an impact as a scorer from day one. With the lack of talent that the Knicks put on the floor in 2014-15, anything is an upgrade; however, Okafor just might be a fit. When Carmelo isn't shooting, Okafor will get a really good chance to put up big numbers, and he could even be crowned Rookie of the Year. Remember, this team gave Cole Aldrich enough touches to score 24 points on 16 shots. It can be said with extreme confidence that Okafor is better than Aldrich and, knock on wood, should make a substantially larger impact.

The main knock on Okafor is his defensive shortcomings but, like Nikola Vucevic, he can become respectable with time. Another problem with Okafor is his inability to knock down free throws at a respectable clip. With the NBA moving towards the Hack-A-Shaq strategy, this could be costly for whichever team draft the big man.

Pick Number 3 - Philadelphia 76ers - D'Angelo Russell, G, Ohio State

On Draft Day, Sixers fans will be hoping and praying that Sam Hinkie selects a player who will suit up for them this season and isn't a center. Lucky for Sixers fans, the two big men worth taking this high should be off the board and even if they reach on an international player like Kristaps Porzingas or Mario Hezonja, both are expected to come over and play right away.

After selecting Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel in the last two drafts, the Sixers are pretty well set in the frontcourt. However, after trading former-Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, there is a huge hole at the point guard position. D'Angelo Russell just so happens to play point guard, and he happens to play it very well. In just one season at Ohio State, Russell showed the ability to score in bunches and his court vision is unparalled by any player at his age. The Sixers have a lot of needs, but Russell makes a lot of sense as the new face of the franchise alongside their Twin Towers up front. The only question is whether or not he'll fight Isaiah Canaan for the number 0 jersey.

Pick Number 4 - Los Angeles Lakers - Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, China

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Lakers still have the corpse of Kobe Bryant and Julius Randle is coming off an injury that caused him to miss his rookie season. If you want to consider Nick "Swaggy P" Young a solid asset, we can throw him into the mix but outside of those three, there isn't a lot of talent to go around in LaLa land. Jordan Clarkson just came off an impressive rookie season after being the 46th pick. The Lakers also have some cap space to throw at Jimmy Butler or Kevin Love or Marc Gasol or LaMarcus Aldridge but don't bet on them getting any players better than Tobias Harris in free agency.

Similarly to the Knicks, the Lakers should take the best player available. Mudiay opted to play in China for the Guangdong Tigers instead of playing college ball and that probably hurt his draft stock, but he could be in the running for the top pick if he performs well in workouts. Mudiay would most likely get the starting nod over Clarkson and when Kobe retires--if that day ever comes--Clarkson can return as the starting point guard. Mudiay's 6-5 frame allows him to play either guard position and that versatility should give him a case for Rookie of the Year--that is, if he plays well enough in the Kobe System to garner touches. But if Swaggy P can do it, Mudiay can too.

Pick Number 5 - Orlando Magic - Justise Winslow, SF, Duke

This is where the Draft gets fun. The first four picks are pretty sure-fire--barring injuries and whatever Hinkie does before drafts. If anyone has a chance of jumping into the top five, it's Justise Winslow. Winslow has made giant strides that would impress Giannis Antetokounmpo since the beginning of the NCAA Tournament. It wouldn't be surprising if he continues to ascend into the top four. The top four still seems pretty solid, though, so the fifth pick is probably just right.

For Orlando, there lies a roster full of perimeter defenders, but there's always room for one more. Tobias Harris probably won't return and Aaron Gordon began playing the four more as the season wound down so that leaves a hole for a certain Duke forward. Justise is his name and hopefully he'll help the Magic get their Wins-high. Drafting Winslow also gives the Magic some flexibilty in free agency to pursue a highly-coveted power forward like LaMarcus Aldridge (okay, that's a reach but Bill Simmons suggested it first). Paul Millsap is probably more likely but the realistic wheelhouse isn't met until names like Thaddeus Young, Tristan Thompson, and David West are mentioned. One more step and we'll officially be off topic. The Magic could try to replace Tobias with a restricted free agent like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, or Draymond Green but the odds of the Spurs, Bulls or Warriors letting that happen is slim to none so Justise Winslow fits the same mold while also being reasonable for fans to hope for. Speaking of hope, the Magic is reportedly really high on Tom Thibodeau if the Bulls fire him, and if he can work the same Magic on Winslow that he did on Jimmy Butler, Magic fans will be very happy.

Pick Number 6 - Sacramento Kings - Kristaps Porzingas, PF, Latvia

This pick was toss up between Kristaps Porzingas and Willie Trill Cauley-Stein for the longest time until memories of the Kings picking Nik Stauskas over Elfrid Payton last year came to mind. While Willie Trill Cauley-Stein (try saying that five times fast), is the best shot blocker in the Draft, Porzingas seems to be a better fit--unless, of course, the Kings want another shooting guard who can shoot. Either way, Porzingas fills a need, has star potential, and is the international player who doesn't have lockerroom issues. With Rudy Gay being the main slasher on the team and DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins continuing to develop as a star center, Porzingas can be inserted as a stretch-four who can also swat shots with the best of them.

Porzingas has plenty of question marks and rightfully so. He's really slim and lacks game with his back to the basket. For those who followed last year's draft, he's a lot like Dante Exum--not many people have seem him play and he hasn't played against the best that the college game has to offer. Also like Exum, Porzingas has the potential to be a really special player. Some have even compared him to international-sensation Dirk Nowitzki. Hopefully, this will be the year that the Kings draft a player who actually pans out; sorry, Thomas Robinson, Ben McLemore and everyone else the Kings have drafted who isn't named DeMarcus Cousins.

Pick Number 7 - Denver Nuggets - Mario Hezonja, G/F, Croatia

Do the Nuggets regret firing George Karl yet? This team was really good to start the post-Melo era, but they've slipped into the horrible slum that features teams that aren't bad enough to tank and get a high pick but also aren't good enough to make the playoffs. That might sound familiar to Pistons fans as they've been in this position for 10 years.

The crazy thing is, the Nuggets have some good pieces in Ty Lawson, Kenneth Faried, and Jusuf Nurkic. They just can't get wins consistently. Wilson Chandler was solid but trade rumors swirled around him all year. Danilo Gallinari, on the other hand, squeezed an 82-game slump into his 59 games played this season. Arron Afflalo wasn't horrible, but he also didn't reach lofty expectations after nearly making the All-Star team a year prior; he's in Portland now, though, and there is now an opening for a shooting guard to shine.

Some people in Denver think Randy Foye is the answer. He isn't. Gary Harris is still young, but he struggled mightily in his rookie season. There is a certain wing player with swagger and lockerroom issues that could be the answer. No, the Nuggets won't be trading for Nick Young. There is an answer in the Draft and his name is Mario Hezonja. While long analysis into Hezonja's game could work, YouTube highlights probably serve him more justice as that's about all the footage there is of him.