Atlanta Hawks - Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 NBA Playoffs (111-114)
Final: That does it, folks. I am Jeffrey Waitkevich, signing off. 

Final: Here is the box score for your enjoyment. 

Final: The Hawks fought hard and almost stole this game even after Al Horford was ejected. But they are now down 0-3 in the series and this series is all but over.

Final: James finishes with a huge triple-double, 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists!

Final: Cavaliers are now 1 game away from the NBA Finals.

Final: Hawks 111 Cavaliers 114.

​Overtime (:00): Mack got two attempts at a three and missed both! Cavaliers win!!!

​Overtime (:12): Hawks 111 Cavaliers 114.

Timeout Atlanta!

​Overtime (:12): James attacks the rim and finishes! 

​Overtime (:31): Ruling on the floor stands. It's Cleveland ball with an extra second added. 

​Overtime (:30): From a different angle, it looks as if Shumpert may have gotten it last. 

​Overtime (:30): Teague misses a layup and the ball goes out. Refs checking to see who's ball it is, but it looks like it's off Carroll.

​Overtime (:36): Hawks 111 Cavaliers 112.

Timeout Atlanta! 

​Overtime (:36): James answers back with a huge three of his own!!! Credit Thompson for that offensive rebound!

​Overtime (:55): Teague dances on Thompson, steps back and bangs in a three!!!

​Overtime (2:18): Teague makes both free throws!

​Overtime (2:18): Teague gets to the rim and draws a foul again. That's what he needs to do.

​Overtime (2:35): Carroll is back into the game. He took a seat after hurting his knee. 

​Overtime (2:35): Hawks 106 Cavaliers 109. 

Timeout Cleveland. James is hurting a bit. 

​Overtime (3:29): Smith uses another fake and steps to the side for a three!

​Overtime (3:56): Thompson is unable to complete the three-point play. 

​Overtime (3:56): Thompson with a powerful finish at the rim plus a foul! 

​Overtime (4:07): Teague knocks down both of his foul shots.

​Overtime (4:07): James tweaked his ankle again. Carroll is also hurting. 

​Overtime (4:07): Teague draws a foul with another aggressive play. He will head to the line for two.

Overtime (5:00): Hawks control the tip!

​Q4 (:00): Teague misses a three. Overtime!!!

​Q4 (:18): Balls in

​Q4 (:18): Shumpert gets 1 of 2. It's tied at 104! Timeout Atlanta!

​Q4 (:18): Scott is rejected by Thompson! Shumpert is fouled by Carroll. He goes to the line to try and give the Cavs the lead!

​Q4 (:57): Thompson takes it to the rim and puts it in!!

​Q4 (1:24): James gets 1 of 2.

​Q4 (1:24): James is fouled on a rebound, and the Hawks are out of fouls. James to the line for two.

​Q4 (1:38): Hawks 104 Cavaliers 100.

​Q4 (1:38): Teauge makes another attack and floats it in! Great play! He took it right at Thompson who didn't want to foul out. 

​Q4 (1:53): Offensive foul on LeBron James! Huge call. Great defense by Carroll. Hawks ball, they are up 2!

​Q4 (2:51): Teague gets the step on James and goes high off the glass for the finish!

​Q4 (3:18): Hawks 100 Cavaliers 100.

Timeout Atlanta!

​Q4 (3:26): Smith uses a fake and he hits a three! Incredible!

​Q4 (3:52): Bazemore fires and drills a three!! Huge shot!

​Q4 (4:19): James with a strong attack to the rack and he scores!

​Q4 (4:32): Bazemore puts in both free throws. Hawks lead by 2!

​Q4 (4:32): Bazemore makes a strong drive, and he is fouled and will go to the line. Shumpert now has five fouls. 

​Q4 (4:59): Bodies on the floor as both teams hustle for the loose ball! 

​Q4 (5:36): Bazemore puts in both free throws out of the timeout. Tie game!

​Q4 (5:36): Hawks 93 Cavaliers 95.

Timeout! 

​Q4 (5:36): Loose ball foul on LeBron James and now Bazemore will get to the line for two foul shots. 

​Q4 (5:55): LeBron James is now playing center.

​Q4 (6:09): Millsap knocks in all three free throws. 

​Q4 (6:09): Millsap is now fouled behind the arc by Thompson! Thompson picks up his fifth foul!

​Q4 (6:21): James swivels his way to the rim and dunks it down! 

​Q4 (6:31): Millsap puts in both free throws. It's down to three!

​Q4 (6:31): Millsap is fouled down low, and he heads to the line. Cavs are out of fouls. 

​Q4 (6:44): Cleveland has 17 offensive rebounds. That's all Thompson outworking everyone right there.

​Q4 (7:10): Scott drills both foul shots.

​Q4 (7:10): Carroll harrasses Smith and takes the ball away, which leads to Mike Scott being fouled in transition. 

​Q4 (7:31): Teague takes it at Thompson and scores a floater. 

​Q4 (8:07): Hawks 84 Cavaliers 93.

Timeout Atlanta!

​Q4 (8:49): Dellavedova finds Shumpert ofr a corner triple!

​Q4 (9:10): Jeff Teague puts on the jets and explodes to the rim for a layup. 

​Q4 (9:16): James gets both free throws.

​Q4 (9:16): James is hacked and fouled on the other end.

​Q4 (9:36): Teague hits both free throws!

​Q4 (9:36): Teague makes another aggressive move and draws a foul. He needs to continue to be aggressive. 

​Q4 (10:11): Bazemore and Teague collaborate to steal the ball away from Dellavedova which leads to a Mack layup.

​Q4 (10:37): Thompson gets a dunk and just like that the Cavs are on a 7-0 run with James on the bench. Good find by Smith. 

​Q4 (11:08): Smith knocks down both foul shots.

​Q4 (11:08): Smith is now fouled and he heads to the line for two.

​Q4 (11:22): James Jones drills a corner three!!

​Q4 (11:41): Millsap hits both!

​Q4 (11:41): Millsap is fouled and heads to the line for two.

Q4 (12:00): Final 12 minutes underway!

LeBron James' monstrous dunk!