EA Sports Tabs Russell Westbrook For Their NBA Live 16 Cover

If you ask Russell Westbrook, the player, about this offseason, he'll probably scoff, growl, and mean-mug at you until you apologize and take back the question. But if you ask Russell Westbrook, the person, about this offseason, he'll probably smile and tell you it has been surprisingly fun. First, it was the scoring title, which is an accomplishment few players ever achieve in their careers. Then he won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, which is voted on by fans and an NBA panel of judges, to include previous winners. Then it was being named second team All-NBA for the fourth time in his career. Finally, on Tuesday, EA Sports announced that Westbrook would be the cover athlete for their NBA Live 16 game.

After being highly successful with the NBA Live series in the late 90's and early to mid-2000's, EA Sports took a backseat to the 2K series in the past decade. During that time, EA Sports has put most of their time and focus into their Madden series, and the NBA Live franchise ultimately suffered. The gameplay paled so much in comparison to their rising competitor that EA Sports decided to drop the NBA Live franchise from 2010 to 2013.

EA Sports brought back the franchise in late 2013, with NBA Live 14. That game received generally negative reviews with many wondering what exactly EA had done in the past three years to improve the game. The next year, NBA Live 15 received better reviews but still was not on part with its 2K counterpart.

This year, though, NBA Live seems to have upped the ante a bit, and is focusing more on the players and the reality of their likeness (i.e. signature moves and celebrations). They created the game in one of the best motion capture facilities in the world and had Westbrook come out to lend his flair for the dramatic to the game. As NBA Live senior developer Ryan Santos mentioned, "We're really in lockstep with what's happening in the NBA, and I think for these kids who are just super fans of Russell, it's going to translate to a really great and amazing experience for our players in this game."

It's quite rare to see teammates who have both separately been cover athletes for different game franchises. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have both recently been cover athletes but not as teammates. Westbrook's teammate, Kevin Durant, has actually already been on three game covers, as he was part of a trio that included Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose on 2K13, was the sole cover athlete for NBA 2K14, and was the cover athlete for the failed NBA Live successor, NBA Elite 11, which never made it to stores due to extremely poor reviews.

To an athlete, once you get past the money and the fame, there is likely nothing more thrilling than getting a signature shoe and getting the cover of a video game. If you look at the cover, you actually get to see a glimpse of Westbrook's new signature Jordan RW0's. To hear Westbrook tell it, "I didn't know what to expect, but I was excited to be able to get this motion (capture) stuff done, and to be able to be on the cover of a video game, it's something that I never want to take for granted. I'm just happy and excited about it."