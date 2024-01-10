Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: From Trade Filler to Franchise Starboy

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands today as a legitimate MVP candidate and clear-cut leader and star of the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. Amidst a seemingly long lasting rebuild period endured by the fans and members of the OKC family, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged, and has worked his way to averaging an astounding 31 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, and a whopping 2.5 steals per game this season. He did so in a quite starboy-esque fashion, grabbing the keys to the franchise and continually and consistently elevating his game to new heights, carrying the Thunder with him to now being a wholeheartedly competing threat in the loaded West.

Where Did Shai's Journey Start?

It is profoundly interesting to take a look back to Shai’s early career where he spent a year playing in Los Angeles. SGA was the 11th pick of the 2018 draft, selected by Charlotte but traded to the Clippers that very same night. His year with the Clippers was a truly influential one to his development, as it provided him with many entertainable opportunities for experience and growth as a first year player. Starting in the most games for Doc Rivers out of any player on the entire roster that season, and playing a quite significant minute count for a rookie, Shai can be credited to have contributed to their 48-34 final record that just got them into the playoffs that year.

Despite this, to many, he still had not proven enough. He was still a rookie on a relatively mediocre roster when compared to the powerhouses they faced night in and night out in the Western conference, so his value was not yet truly assessed to be anything more than a young prospective 6’6” talent out of the University of Kentucky. That is exactly why when the opportunity to acquire in-form superstar Paul George arrived at the doorstep of the Clippers front office, they did not hesitate to package Shai, Danilo Gallinari and a boatload of first round picks and pick swaps to Oklahoma City in a deal.

I would say that this trade made total sense for both sides. The Clippers paired their newly signed main man Kawhi Leonard with another MVP-caliber player in PG13 who had become disgruntled at OKC, whilst providing the Thunder front office with a lot of valuable draft picks and, in hindsight, a young uncovered talent in SGA. Shai was an addition to the Thunder’s rebuild that paid extreme dividends just a few years into the commitment. Shai got the opportunity to truly prosper and explore his role with a new and very different team.

He was also able to uncover his extensive potential as a part of an NBA roster that had lost its identity and that was suffering completely from the departure of long-time heart, soul, and face of the franchise Russell Westbrook. There was a huge void to be filled, and Shai has already proven to us, coming into his 5th year with the Thunder, that he has everything it takes to become the new face of not only the franchise, but possibly the entire league in the years to come.

He has broken into the MVP and All-NBA honors discussions, and deservedly so, given that his on-court performance has progressively developed and he has showcased the true height of his potential on a daily basis over the last year or two, both with OKC and with the Canadian national team. In addition to this on-court dominance, his name and likeness on social media and his deep presence and connection with his fans makes him a hot commodity for brands and companies looking to get him on board their own projects.

This, in turn, comes back to provide a boost to OKC’s level of fan engagement in addition to fostering financial stimulation and a more successful performance within the market for the franchise.

It is not often that I get to say something like this, but I really believe that the Oklahoma City Thunder have found their new superman. With Shai having the mindset and maturity of a veteran, the ability and skill-level of an MVP, and a continually progressing and developing young core around him including the likes of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, the Thunder have a legitimate opportunity to become one of the most notable and successful rebuild stories we have ever witnessed.