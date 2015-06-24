Orlando Magic Trade Luke Ridnour To Memphis Grizzlies
AP photo/John Raoux

About this time last year, Luke Ridnour was brought into Orlando to serve as Elfrid Payton's mentor and primary backup. Fast forward a year and it appears the guard has outstayed his welcome as he has officially be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the former 60th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft Janis Timma.

It was rumored that Orlando was likely going to waive Ridnour before his contract was guaranteed, but instead, they opted to get some return on their $5.5 million investment. 

Ridnour previously suited up of the Seattle SuperSonics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, and Charlotte Hornets before taking his talents to Orlando--where he averaged about four points and two assists per game in about 14.5 minutes a night. The veteran only played in 47 games for Orlando and started in exactly zero of them. His only starts came in the preseason.

In Memphis, Ridnour projects to be the third un-athletic backup point guard to Mike Conley--the first two being Nick Calathes and another former-Magic player, Beno Udrih. This trade means that either Calathes or Udrih or even Ridnour could be on his way out of Memphis. It is also possible that Ridnour retires, but he has stated that he plans on playing another year. The former Oregon Duck still has some left in the tank and he should be a solid addition to a bench that features Courtney Lee, Vince Carter and some up-and-coming players in Jordan Adams, Jarnell Stokes, and Russ Smith.