C.J. Watson Agrees To Three-Year Deal With Orlando Magic

After spending the past two years in an Indiana Pacer uniform, C.J. Watson has signed with his fifth team since going undrafted in the 2006 NBA Draft. Watson averaged 10 points and 3.6 assists per game in 57 games with the Pacers last season. Those numbers were the second highest of his career in their respective categories—meaning there is plenty left in the tank.

At 31-years-old, with eight years of NBA experience, Watson brings age and experience to an Orlando team that desperately needs it. The only other player on the roster who is over 30-years-old is Channing Frye. Magic GM Rob Hennigan has shifted his focus on shooting since drafting two shooters/scorers in Mario Hezonja and Tyler Harvey so Watson’s 40 percent three-point shooting percentage is just what the doctor ordered.

Watson’s role will most likely be Elfrid Payton’s backup but the two can play together for added play making and multiple ball handlers. C.J. will join a bench unit of DeWayne Dedmon, Moe Harkless, Evan Fournier, and some potential combination of Aaron Gordon, Channing Frye and rookie Mario Hezonja. Essentially, Watson will step in and play the veteran Luke Ridnour role. However, the odds of Watson being traded to four teams within a few days is extremely slim.

There were rumblings starting in 2010 that the Magic were going to sign C.J. Watson but they, instead, opted to add Chris Duhon to the roster that then featured Dwight Howard. Otis Smith, who is no longer with the Orlando Magic organization, led the charge for Watson but can now sleep easy as Watson has finally taken his talents to Orlando. Coincidentally, Otis Smith is in Orlando for the Summer League as a coach of the Detroit Pistons' Summer League team.

C.J. Watson also projects to be the best backup point guard the Magic have had since Rafer Alston left Orlando for the Nets of New Jersey. At $5 million a year, Watson could be a bargain but a very solid addition and upgrade, nonetheless.