Mario Hezonja Shows Star Potential In Summer League

For casual NBA fans, a collective "huh?" is released when an international player's name is called. Some are even quick to put a bust label on a player based on past international lottery picks who floundered--namely Darko Milicic, Yi Jianlian, and Andrea Bargnani. Sometimes those international players are even met with boos as they walk across the stage. That is how the cookie crumbled when the New York Knicks selected Kristaps Porzingis from Latvia with the fourth overall pick.