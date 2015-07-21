Keith Appling Agrees To Join Orlando Magic On Two-Year Deal

According to RealGM.com, Keith Appling will be joining the Orlando Magic on a two-year, partially-guaranteed deal.

If Appling makes the team, the guard will slot in as the third-string point guard behind sophomore stud Elfrid Payton and a savvy vet in C.J. Watson. It is entirely possible that Appling is only a Training Camp invite who doesn't see a second of action during the regular season but that seems unlikely. The Magic recently cleared a roster spot after trading Moe Harkless to the Portland Trail Blazers. Unless Peyton Siva or Tyler Harvey really shine in the next few months, it seems as though Appling will join DeWayne Dedmon as the D-League standouts who stood out enough to make the roster.

Keith Appling played four seasons at Michigan State but missed a solid chunk of his senior year due to a nagging wrist injury. However, the senior was able to return in time for the NCAA Tournament before the Spartans were eliminated by the Florida Gators in the Elite 8. Adreian Payne (Timberwolves), Gary Harris (Nuggets), and Branden Dawson (Clippers) were all members of that 2013-14 team.