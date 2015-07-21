Keith Appling Agrees To Join Orlando Magic On Two-Year Deal

According to RealGM.com, Keith Appling will be joining the Orlando Magic on a two-year, partially-guaranteed deal.

If Appling makes the team, the guard will slot in as the third-string point guard behind sophomore stud Elfrid Payton and a savvy vet in C.J. Watson. It is entirely possible that Appling is only a Training Camp invite who doesn't see a second of action during the regular season but that seems unlikely. The Magic recently cleared a roster spot after trading Moe Harkless to the Portland Trail Blazers. Unless Peyton Siva or Tyler Harvey really shine in the next few months, it seems as though Appling will join DeWayne Dedmon as the D-League standouts who stood out enough to make the roster.

Keith Appling played four seasons at Michigan State but missed a solid chunk of his senior year due to a nagging wrist injury. However, the senior was able to return in time for the NCAA Tournament before the Spartans were eliminated by the Florida Gators in the Elite 8. Adreian Payne (Timberwolves), Gary Harris (Nuggets), and Branden Dawson (Clippers) were all members of that 2013-14 team.

The former Spartan was left off the list of 60 players to hear their named called on Draft night as he went undrafted. Appling played in the 2014 Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers--appearing in two games before signing a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was unable to make the final roster and was forced to begin his D-League career with the Lakers' D-League affiliate, the Los Angeles D-Fenders.

After 28 games with the D-Fenders, the Erie Bayhawks acquired Appling's D-League rights in a trade and the guard finished the final 10 games with the Bayhawks. The point guard was even able to follow up a 30-point game with a 31-point game only six days later.

The Erie Bayhawks just-so-happen to be the Orlando Magic's D-League affiliate. In the 2015 Summer League, Keith Appling was showcased on the Orlando Magic's WHITE team where he averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 steals. The Magic WHITE team ultimately finished the Summer League with only one loss--coming in a double-overtime sudden-death game against the Memphis Grizzlies' Sumemr League team. That Magic team, while not having any of the Magic's "roster players," was able to make it all the way to the championship game; that feat was accomplished behind Appling's leadership and ability to draw fouls and finish through contact.

The skills and toughness displayed in Summer League were certainly enough to grab the attention of the Orlando Magic brass. Appling will now get a chance to fight for a roster spot in Training Camp and possibly even solidify a spot in the NBA.