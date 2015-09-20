2015-2016 Denver Nuggets Season Preview
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It has been almost a full five years since Carmelo Anthony left this organization, and it has also been five years since the Denver Nuggets had a legit superstar. With the seventh pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Nuggets just might have struck gold when Emmanuel Mudiay fell into their laps. When Houston found out Denver had a problem, they threw together a trade package featuring Kostas Papanikolaou, Nick Johnson and Pablo Prigioni - among others -and, in return, received Ty Lawson and his off-court problems.

This Year is Important for Kenneth Faried

Trade rumors have been surrounding the Nuggets for a while; Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried have been the hot names on the trading block. However, two of those three recently received giant contract boosts along with extensions. Kenneth Faried is the odd man out with his four-year, $50 million contract signed last summer. Whether or not he finishes the season in a Nuggets jersey is one of the biggest questions looming over GM Tim Connelly's head. Denver could be one breakout player away from shipping Faried away and that might not be a bad thing.

Last season, Kenneth Faried was not fantastic after a FIBA showing that would turn non-believers into believers. His field goal percentage and blocks per game were at a career-low and he, yet again, failed to make "the leap." Unfortunately, it appears that "The Manimal" is destined for a career as a glue guy and lob target. There's no doubt about Faried's exciting play or athletic ability but production is what matters and, like a grocery with no fruits or vegetables, Faried doesn't really produce.