2015-2016 Utah Jazz Season Preview
Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz haven't seen any post-season action since the 2012 NBA Playoffs. That team featured a starting lineup of Al Jefferson, Paul Millsap, Gordon Hayward, Raja Bell and Devin Harris. Some roster shuffling has been done in the three years since, with Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors, and Alec Burks being the only remaining players from that 2011-2012 team. However, it appears this year could be the one where the Jazz end that slump.

A large part of Utah's success last season was Rudy Gobert's emergence as a big-time rim protector. Standing at 7'1" with a 7'8.5" wingspan (as of the 2013 NBA Draft Combine) certainly makes Gobert a scary matchup for any team. He also haunts Enes Kanter as the reason for Kanter's shipment to Oklahoma City - not that Kanter would complain about a max contract or anything.

Gordon Hayward Has A Shot at Making the All-Star Team

As the current longest tenured player on the Utah Jazz roster, Gordon Hayward will be turned to for scoring and general leadership. Last season, Hayward was able to put his money where his mouth is as he put up career-highs in points per game at 19.3 and three-point shooting percentage at 36 percent.

If Hayward is going to make the All-Star team, the Jazz will need to get off to a hot start this season. Very rarely do players on bad teams get All-Star selections so their record could be the deciding factor. Aside from the politics of the ASG voting, Hayward will have to take on even more of a scoring load and show that he is a star in this league. Lucky for Jazz fans and the wingman from Butler, Hayward's fundamentals are always sound and he very rarely makes bad decisions, which is very important for leaders of winning teams. It may seem like a longshot, especially with how much talent is in the Western Conference, but he's only a few injuries to major superstars away from receiving his first selection.

A subtle clutch gene was also starting to shine through last season. Even if Hayward misses the ASG, that is a quality that a young team like the Jazz will need throughout the 82 games of the season.