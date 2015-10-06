Indiana Pacers - Detroit Pistons Preview

AUBURN HILLS, MI -- The Indiana Pacers (0-1) will be playing their first road game of the preseason. The Pacers will be looking for valuable game situation repititions against their Central Division rivals, the Detroit Pistons. This will be the preason opener for the Pistons.

The Pacers lost their first preseason game by a score of 110-105 to the Pelicans. Paul George led the Pacers in scoring with an impressive 18 points, scoring 12 of those points in the first quarter. Jordan Hill and Glenn Robinson III both were next in points with 10 points each.

Here are the highlights from the Pacers' preaseason opener:

Indiana would like to get Monta Ellis going in this game. He really struggled in their preseason opener. Ellis shot 0-4 from the field in 21 minutes. Ellis was one of the NBA's most prolific offensive players last season, averaging 18.9 points and has averaged 19.3 points over the past 10 seasons. Getting Ellis going is important considering the fact that he is meant to be a key piece of the team's offense this season.

Myles Turner was another player that struggled in the season opener that they would like to get going tonight. Turner shot 0-5 from the field, but he did manage to make his presence known in other areas of the game by grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots. Turner was noticably nervous in his first NBA game, so perhaps he will be more under control during his second game.

The Pacers are looking to better execute their new 4-out, 1-in space-and-pace offense. It was clear that the team was not comfortable and completely familiar with this scheme in their preseason opener. The team had 20 turnovers, allowed 25 points off turnovers, shot 28.6 percent from the perimeter, shot 61.3 percent from the free-throw line, and shot 41.3 percent from the field, these are particular areas that the team is looking to improve on.

Indiana struggled with their team defense against the Pelicans as well. The Pacers allowed 110 points, but that wasn't the concern. They forced the Pelicans to shoot 35.9 percent from the field, 67.6 percent from the free-throw line, and 34.4 percent from the perimeter, but they allowed 55 total rebounds, 19 offensive rebounds, and 42 points in the paint. These are the defensive points of emphasis in tonight's game. Indiana in particular wants to help out Paul George at power forward when he is banging in the paint. Specifically when he is defending the post, boxing out for rebounds, and defending isolation of all kinds. The team's help defensive rotations and pick-and-roll defense was poor, which are all points of emphasis as well.

Indiana's only injury for the Pacers Chase Budinger's sore right hamstring, as he is questionable for tonight's game. Every other player is healthy enough to be off of the injury report. The Pacers are projected to use the following starting lineup; George Hill, Monta Ellis, C.J. Miles, Paul George, and Ian Mahinmi. Same as last game; everybody is expected to play, but nobody is going to play a lot. Expect to see the starters early and for a majority of the first half, but not past that.

Tip-off for this game is at 7:30 P.M. EST at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Detroit, Michigan. This game is not being broadcasted on TV, besides for NBA League Pass (subscription required). However, local Indianapolis residents can listen to the radio broadcast on 1070 The Fan.