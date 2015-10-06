Indiana Pacers - Detroit Pistons Preview

AUBURN HILLS, MI -- The Indiana Pacers (0-1) will be playing their first road game of the preseason. The Pacers will be looking for valuable game situation repititions against their Central Division rivals, the Detroit Pistons. This will be the preason opener for the Pistons. 

The Pacers lost their first preseason game by a score of 110-105 to the Pelicans. Paul George led the Pacers in scoring with an impressive 18 points, scoring 12 of those points in the first quarter. Jordan Hill and Glenn Robinson III both were next in points with 10 points each. 

Here are the highlights from the Pacers' preaseason opener: 