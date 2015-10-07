Indiana Pacers Squeeze Past Detroit Pistons, 115-112

AUBURN HILLS, MI -- The Indiana Pacers (1-1) beat the Detroit Pistons (0-1) by a score of 115-112 to get their first win of the 2015-2016 preseason. The Pacers had a good bounce back performance from their disappointing season opener against the Pelicans. 

Detroit jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first quarter with 10:34 left in the quarter. It was a lead changing quarter until the 7:05 mark when the Pacers went up 9-8, courtesy of a Monta Ellis layup. From that point, Indiana led for the remainder of the first quarter. At the end of the opening quarter, the Pacers led 34-28. 

Paul George appeared to be in mid-season form during this game, but particularly in the opening quarter. In the first quarter, Paul George recorded the following; 20 points, two rebounds on 7 of 8 shooting from the field, four of five from three-point range, and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. "PG-13" showed the Pacers exactly how lethal he can be, not only on the offensive end, but particularly in the team's new 4-out, 1-in system that utilizes pace and space. 

The second quarter was similar to the first quarter in nature. The Pistons had momentum early, but then it became tight, and then the Pacers took control at the end. With Andre Drummond's eight-foot jump shot, the Pistons tied the Pacers at 34-all at the 8:38 mark. Both teams traded leads until Paul George made a momentum shifting three-pointer to take a 50-47 lead with 3:29 left. Indiana held the lead for the remainder of the half and closed the quarter with a 59-52 lead. 

The third quarter was the final quarter in which the Pacers' starters played. C.J. Miles and George Hill didn't play in the third quarter; Hill didn't play because of an ankle sprain, and Miles didn't play because he earned rest. Detroit had a sensational quarter where they out-scored Indiana, 39-26. They concluded the third quarter with a 91-85 lead. Paul George, Jordan Hill, and Monta Ellis saw their nights end after the third quarter concluded.

The final quarter was between both teams' deeper parts of their bench. Indiana utilized this time to get Joseph Young and Myles Turner more playing experience. Detroit did the same with their rookie, Stanley Johnson. The Pacers concluded the final quarter by out-scoring Detroit, 30-21, to win the game, 115-112. 

Paul George had an absolutely sensation game, here were his stats; 24 MIN, 32 PTS, 10-17 FGM-A, 5-9 3PM-A, 7-8 FTM-A, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO. 

Paul George's highlights from this game: 