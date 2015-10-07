Indiana Pacers Squeeze Past Detroit Pistons, 115-112

AUBURN HILLS, MI -- The Indiana Pacers (1-1) beat the Detroit Pistons (0-1) by a score of 115-112 to get their first win of the 2015-2016 preseason. The Pacers had a good bounce back performance from their disappointing season opener against the Pelicans.

Detroit jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first quarter with 10:34 left in the quarter. It was a lead changing quarter until the 7:05 mark when the Pacers went up 9-8, courtesy of a Monta Ellis layup. From that point, Indiana led for the remainder of the first quarter. At the end of the opening quarter, the Pacers led 34-28.

Paul George appeared to be in mid-season form during this game, but particularly in the opening quarter. In the first quarter, Paul George recorded the following; 20 points, two rebounds on 7 of 8 shooting from the field, four of five from three-point range, and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. "PG-13" showed the Pacers exactly how lethal he can be, not only on the offensive end, but particularly in the team's new 4-out, 1-in system that utilizes pace and space.

The second quarter was similar to the first quarter in nature. The Pistons had momentum early, but then it became tight, and then the Pacers took control at the end. With Andre Drummond's eight-foot jump shot, the Pistons tied the Pacers at 34-all at the 8:38 mark. Both teams traded leads until Paul George made a momentum shifting three-pointer to take a 50-47 lead with 3:29 left. Indiana held the lead for the remainder of the half and closed the quarter with a 59-52 lead.

The third quarter was the final quarter in which the Pacers' starters played. C.J. Miles and George Hill didn't play in the third quarter; Hill didn't play because of an ankle sprain, and Miles didn't play because he earned rest. Detroit had a sensational quarter where they out-scored Indiana, 39-26. They concluded the third quarter with a 91-85 lead. Paul George, Jordan Hill, and Monta Ellis saw their nights end after the third quarter concluded.

The final quarter was between both teams' deeper parts of their bench. Indiana utilized this time to get Joseph Young and Myles Turner more playing experience. Detroit did the same with their rookie, Stanley Johnson. The Pacers concluded the final quarter by out-scoring Detroit, 30-21, to win the game, 115-112.

Paul George had an absolutely sensation game, here were his stats; 24 MIN, 32 PTS, 10-17 FGM-A, 5-9 3PM-A, 7-8 FTM-A, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO.

Paul George's highlights from this game:

Player Ratings:

The following Pacers players had a good game; Paul George, Monta Ellis, C.J. Miles, George Hill, Shayne Whittington, and Joseph Young.

These Pacers players had a decent outing; Jordan Hill, Myles Turner, Glenn Robinson, Rakeem Christmas, C.J. Fair, and Toney Douglas.

The following members of the Pacers had poor performances: Lavoy Allen, Rodney Stuckey, and Solomon Hill.

Injury Report:

Chase Budinger and Ian Mahinmi were the only inactives for the Pacers; Budinger had a sore right hamstring, and Mahinmi was getting some rest. George Hill suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter and did not play in the second half. Hill stated that he should be fine.

Team Analysis:

Indiana's offensive game was absolutely tremendous. The team had great ball control and had just 13 turnovers. The Pacers allowed 14 points off of turnovers, but both of these categories saw drastic improvement from their season opener. For reference, the Pacers had 20 turnovers and allowed 25 points off turnovers in their season debut.

The Pacers shot remarkably well from the perimeter, as they shot 10-22 (45.5%). Free-throw shooting was great too, as Indiana shot 29-35 (82.9%). The Pacers almost met all of the requirements for lights out offensive team performance, but they were just shy of that due to their overall shooting from the field. Indiana still shot well from the field, but they fell just short of remarkable. The Pacers shot 38-85 (44.7%) from the field.

Indiana won the rebounding battle, 46-41. The Pacers thrived specifically in their offensive rebounding, as they had 18 offensive rebounds as a team. The Pacers had 28 defensive rebounds, which was largely due to the fact that the Pistons shot such a high percentage as a team. Despite the Pacers playing small in both of their pre-season games, they have had the advantage in the rebounding department in both games. The paint was pretty even too, as Detroit had 38 points in the paint, and the Pacers had 32.

Indiana's defensive rotations are still a work in progress. The Pacers are still figuring out how to utilize their speed with their small lineup, because they have to use their speed to harass post players and interior shot attempts since they sacrificed size. Detroit shot 39-80 (48.8%) from the field, 13-28 (44.8%) from the perimeter, and 21-27 (77.8%) from the free-throw line. The offense was much improved for the Pacers, but this game showed that their defense still has a ways to go.

Detroit's ball movement as a team was a large reason as to why they shot such a high percentage, and this was because they moved the ball effectively and got a lot of open shots. Detroit's assist totals displayed this with their 25 assists as a team. Indiana had much improved ball movement and executing of their offensive scheme, but they only managed to get 16 assists as a team since they couldn't make a lot of their potentially assisted baskets.

Indiana did a great job of forcing the Pistons to make mistakes. The Pacers had 10 steals as a team, made the Pistons commit 20 total turnovers, and they scored 23 points off of the Pistons' turnovers. It was a significant improvement from their first pre-season game since the Pacers couldn't get the Pelicans to turn the ball over enough to win the game. That wasn't the case in this one. Indiana had 10 steals and three blocks, Detroit had five steals and three blocks.

The Pacers will most likely continue to see improvement in their efficiency both offensively and defensively as they get more practice and game repetitions. The offense has been coming along better than the defense, so they will likely shift the main focus to the defensive rotations, causing interior pressure, and team rebounding. The offense just needs to improve on their off-ball movement, use of screens, and fine tuning of their floor spacing. Other than that, they've done a great job offensively so far this preseason, as it is just time for the team to focus on their defense.

The Indiana Pacers will play their next game of the preseason on Thursday (10/7) against the Orlando Magic.