Sex, Drugs, And Celebrity

As many of you have heard, Lamar Odom has been brain dead for a few days. By the time this article comes out, he could have possibly recovered, but it isn't looking too good. Lamar Odom's adoration for cocaine and prostitutes became public last year when he and his wife Khloe Kardashian stared having rocky times after Lamar met his father. Whether or not the two things are related can't be said for sure, but that is where the beginning of his downfall started. The worst part of all of this is that Lamar Odom is far from the first for this to happen to, and he unfortunately will not be the last. So what causes things like this?

With celebrities, sometimes the bright lights are too bright. That's not to say that Lamar should have given up his career as a professional basketball player. He was extremely good at what he did and contributed to the Los Angeles Lakers winning back-to-back championships. Maybe the reality television wasn't a route Lamar was mentally able to go down. Not just the show, but everything that comes with being associated with a Kardashian. Mostly the ridicule. That is not to say that Khloe ruined Lamar's life. People who write things like that are just looking for people to click on their articles because it is much easier to blame a Kardashian than admit that maybe they had nothing to do with his downward spiral at all.

What it really comes down to with people in the lime light going off the deep end, there is usually one thing that can keep people from completely losing it. A good group of people around you. Most, if not all, successful people have a group of friends around them that will be honest with them when the chips are down. Maybe the people around Odom were just people looking for the next wild ride and really didn't care about how far and how fast he was falling.

If someone cares about you and they see that you are going down a bad stretch, they do all they can to make sure that you get back on track. Maybe Odom did have those people, and they eventually got tired of trying to help someone who didn't want to be helped. Sadly, it's more likely that the people who were around him just followed him around and had sex with the women Lamar paid for and did the drugs that Lamar paid for.

Maybe this could have been solved with one close friend or family member telling him to stop before it was too late. Someone to show him that they cared about him and were worried about him.

Regardless of what really caused Lamar Odom's downfall, it's disappointing that he could not get the help he needed before it was too late. People seem to forget that for all of their money, celebrities are just people and we all need help at some point in time. From the outside looking in, it seems like they have it made with all of their money and resources and guess what? They do. But it doesn't mean that they are not susceptible to the same type of issues we are. Hopefully by the time this goes up, Lamar will be doing much better and on the road to recovery.