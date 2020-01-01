on VAVEL
Los Angeles Football Club, better known as LAFC was founded on October 30, 2014 by Joe Tsai. They compete in the Major League Soccer (MLS), in the Western Conference. LAFC were the ninth MLS expansion team. They play their home games at the Banc of California Stadium un Exposition Park, which has a capacity of 22,000. They were formed just three days after the dissolution of Chivas USA. LAFC announced former U.S. Men’s National Team coach, Bob B...
NYCFC head West to take on LAFC

Jay Stucchio

A first-ever MLS meeting is set to take place between NYCFC and LAFC on Sunday night at Banc of California Stadium....

USMNT-Mexico Match Setting Records

Chris Blakely

The USMNT and Mexico will face off against each other in San Antonio, TX on April 15th. The game is being played at the Alamodome. It will be the first time eve...