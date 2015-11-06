Indiana Pacers Look To Even Their Record Against Miami Heat

The Indiana Pacers (2-3) will debut their NBA Pride Hickory uniforms Friday as they take on the Miami Heat (3-2). The Pacers and Heat last met in April when Paul George returned to the court after fracturing his tibia and fibula. Paul George and Luis Scola scored 13 and 23 points, respectively, as the Pacers beat the Heat, 112-89, to take their third win in four games against the Heat last season.

The Pacers are entering tonight’s game on a two-game win streak against the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. Paul George is coming off of his best shooting night as he scored 26 points and collected 10 rebounds. The Pacers are starting to put it together defensively and out-rebounded their opponent for the first time this season as Jordan Hill and Lavoy Allen pulled down 10 and 11 boards, respectively.

The Heat took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in last night’s contest, 96-84, and enters tonight on their second leg of the back-to-back. Dwyane Wade led all scorers with 25 points which included a halftime buzzer beater from the opposing three-point line.