Indiana Pacers Hold On To Beat Miami Heat, 90-87

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The Indiana Pacers managed to execute on both sides of the floor to defeat the Miami Heat by a score of 90-87. This final outcome of the game literally came down to the final seconds. Dwyane Wade missed a tightly contested three pointer from the corner with around two seconds left in the game. Wade's miss resulted in Monta Ellis grabbing a game clinching rebounding for the Pacers. 

The Pacers got off to a fast start in the opening quarter. Indiana quickly jumped out to a 15-8 lead, but then the Heat called a timeout with 6:28 left in the first quarter. Miami closed the quarter on an 18-1 run following that timeout, which gave the Heat a 26-16 lead after the end of the first quarter. 

Paul George had a sensational opening quarter, as he scored 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field. George was basically the only offense for the Pacers in that beginning quarter. Indiana simply got off to a slow offensive start. In fact, George was the only player on the Pacers to make more than one field goal in that first quarter. 

Miami went back and force trading points with Indiana for the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter. Miami held their largest lead of the second quarter, 32-20, with exactly 10:00 left in the quarter. The next four minutes would be composed of the Pacers chipping at the Heat's lead with their bench unit. Indiana narrowed the Miami led to 45-37 with 4:11 remaining in the first half. 

From the point of the Heat calling a full timeout with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter, the Pacers managed to go on a run of their own. The Pacers closed the second quarter by outscoring the Heat 12-4, which was enough to tie the game at 49. The Pacers used a 33-point second quarter to overcome their poor 16 points in scoring from the opening quarter. 

It was a very tight third quarter by both teams. Neither team managed to get a lead of over five points in that third quarter. The Pacers got another big quarter from Paul George, who scored 10 points in the third quarter. This resulted in the Pacers holding a 71-68 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Miami 22-19 in this quarter. 

Indiana had a very close concluding quarter. The Pacers and Heat both scored 19 points, resulting in the Pacers getting a three-point win. This final quarter was similar to the third quarter, because both teams traded baskets frequently, and nobody led by more than four points this quarter.

Indiana executed very well on both sides of the ball down the stretch. Paul George gave the Pacers another 11 points in the fourth quarter to give him 36 points on the night. The Pacers beat the Heat by a score of 90-87. 

It is important to note that C.J. Miles did not play in this game due to a sore right ankle. Rodney Stuckey left the game in the second quarter with a rolled ankle. Stuckey was only able to play 10 minutes before suffering that injury. Joe Young and Solomon Hill were both healthy scratches. 

Paul George led the Pacers by recording;

38 MIN, 36 PTS, 14-27 FGM-A, 2-6 3PM-A, 6-8 FTM-A, 12 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 0 PF, +8 (+/-).