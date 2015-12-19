Paul George Fined $35K For Criticizing Officiating

After Friday night's 104-97 win against the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers star Paul George participated in his routine post-game interview. Except this time, George focused his comments more on the referees than the game itself. 

"The stripes (were) terrible," George told the Pacers local television station, Fox Sports Indiana. "We (had to) go out and just play. The way this game was going and how they (were) calling it, we had to play. ... It's frustrating, but hopefully the league does a better job of looking at s*** like this."

The video can be seen here: