Paul George Fined $35K For Criticizing Officiating

After Friday night's 104-97 win against the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers star Paul George participated in his routine post-game interview. Except this time, George focused his comments more on the referees than the game itself.

"The stripes (were) terrible," George told the Pacers local television station, Fox Sports Indiana. "We (had to) go out and just play. The way this game was going and how they (were) calling it, we had to play. ... It's frustrating, but hopefully the league does a better job of looking at s*** like this."

The video can be seen here:

George's frustrations continued after the interview, as noted by Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star. "It's frustrating when the guys I'm matched up with have less fouls than I do and they're not attacking as much as I'm attacking," said George. "It's very frustrating and it's been going on for a long time."

Throughout the game, George made sure the officials knew he was frustrated. He flapped his arms up multiple times and even failed to hustle back on defense after not receiving a call. He finished the game with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven turnovers.

Unfortunately for the Pacers star, this is not the first time this season that he has been fined for publicly criticizing the referees. After the season opener against the Toronto Raptors, George was fined $10,000. It is no surprise that he was fined even more this time as the league is trying to send a message.

Let's hope that this does not become a habit for PG13, as he continues to prove that he is an emerging superstar in this league. But then again, maybe this is what he wants. Maybe he believes the money is worth the referee's extra attention. Maybe it's time Paul George starts to deserve the calls that LeBron James, James Harden and Kevin Durant are accustomed to. One thing is for sure, Paul George has the ability to play as well as those mentioned above, and he knows it.