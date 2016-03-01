Indiana Pacers Should Consider Ty Lawson

HOUSTON, TX -- The Houston Rockets have reached a buy-out agreement with Ty Lawson and he is now a free agent.  The Indiana Pacers could really see great benefit from acquiring Lawson for their bench. Lawson could be a key contributor for Indiana's bench, which could take the team to the next level since they have been plagued with injuries to their key bench play-makers. On-paper, Lawson could really help balance out the team's bench and really utilize the team's bench players to get the most out of their skill-sets.

The Pacers have been plagued with injuries to their key bench players such as Rodney Stuckey and C.J. Miles. This has caused the bench to be practically absent of a consistent and reliable play-making option that can not only setup his own shot, but run the offense and set up his teammates. Lawson would be able to do all of that and more. This could be a role that Lawson could really help rehab his image to restore his public perception and value. Whether that would result in Lawson coming back to the Pacers beyond this season or not, he has the potential to be a big asset for the bench for the remainder of this year. 

Indiana has been searching for a true point guard for years. Lawson is the very definition of a true point guard. He was a highly successful floor general for the Denver Nuggets from 2010-11 to 2015-16. In his final season with the Nuggets, Lawson ranked among the elite levels in the NBA by averaging 9.6 assists per game. A top tier facilitator would certainly take the Pacers to the next level as a team for a variety of reasons. The most likely of scenarios is that Lawson would spend most of his time with the bench unit. That would ideal since they need a facilitator badly. 

Ty Lawson 2015 Season Highlights: 